10th Annual Long Branch Library Champions Award Dinner

On April 29th, the Long Branch Free Public Library held their 10th Annual Library Champions Award Dinner to recognize and honor the community members who go the extra mile to advocate and support our library services and programs!

They would like to honor and thank the following Library Champions:

– Senator Cory Booker

– Veronica Buffaloe-Stubbs

– Sergeant Kim Leavy

– Peggy Cadigan

– Eric Carney

– Sylvia Jacobs

– Jean McKinney

This event would not have been possible without their sponsors. They want to thank the following organizations for their support:

– Monmouth Medical Center

– Vin Gopal Civic Association

– Amerigroup

Finally, they want to give a special thanks to Kate Angelo for leading the organization of the special event, Champions Committee, Board of Trustees, and staff for lending their support, and of course their Library Director Tonya Garcia who is the driving force behind all of the wonderful initiatives and innovative services that theLibrary Champions advocate for!