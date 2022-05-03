Pallone Receives Federal Legislator of the Year Award from NJ SEED

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today received the Federal Legislator of the Year Award from the New Jersey Society for Economic, Environmental Development (NJ SEED). NJ SEED is a coalition of New Jersey’s labor and business organizations. Pallone also participated in a roundtable on infrastructure with representatives from NJ SEED.

“I’m honored to receive this award and am grateful to NJ SEED for their support of my work to help New Jersey rebuild and repair its infrastructure. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is already delivering federal funds to New Jersey to improve public transportation, ensure everyone has access to safe drinking water, clean up Superfund sites, reduce carbon emissions, and lower consumer costs,” said Congressman Pallone. “I’ll continue to fight for the resources New Jersey deserves so we can build on this success together.”

“NJ SEED is a coalition that brings organized labor and business groups together that may not otherwise work together if not for an important reason or cause. Today we recognize the unique accomplishment of Chairman Pallone’s success in bringing together the necessary leaders in Congress and stakeholders across the nation to fund New Jersey’s infrastructure needs at unprecedent levels,” said NJ SEED President Ronald Sabol. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will create new high skilled construction and science jobs, advance our economy, and improve our environment all at the core of NJ SEED’s mission. The Congressman fought tirelessly to ensure this bill delivered for New Jersey, and NJ SEED is grateful for his efforts and commitment and proud to recognize him today.”