Local Real Estate Sold From  4-25-22  to 5-2-22

EATONTOWN:

Single/Multi Family:

48 Raleigh Ct $610,000

113 Windsor Dr $740,000

Condo/Townhouse:

125 White St C $100,000

53 White St D $150,000

77 Oak Ln $430,000

11 Village Dr $649,000

There are 14 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 11 Currently Available For Sale.



DEAL:

Single/Multi Family:

133 Monmouth Dr, $2,600,000

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

LONG BRANCH:

Single/Multi Family:

368 Atlantic Ave $323,700

432 Exchange Pl $715,000

539 Long Branch Ave $875,000

129 Garfield Ave (3 Family) $935,000

172 Avenel Blvd $1,089,000

Condo/Townhouse:

728 Greens Ave 28 $281,500

480 Ocean Ave 3K $475,000

432 Ocean Blvd 107 $649,000

675 Ocean Ave 9I $980,000

30 Melrose Ter 411 $1,480,000

There are 28 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 64 Currently Available For Sale.

SEA BRIGHT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 8 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 For Sale.

MONMOUTH BEACH:

Condo/Townhouse:

1 Channel Dr 912 $500,000

1 Channel Dr 408 $501,500

There are 11 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 17 For Sale.



OCEANPORT: (NONE SOLD)

There are 7 homes currently Under Contract of Sale and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP:

Single/Multi Family:

1110 Interlaken Ave $515,000

1129 Interlaken Ave $725,000

11 Carbury Rd $825,000

Condo/Townhouse:

7 Centre St #6107 $399,990

7 Centre St #6104 $427,990

7 Centre St #6101 $458,990

7 Centre St 6203 $474,990

7 Centre St 6204 $474,990

7 Centre St 6309 $485,990

7 Centre St 6108 $499,990

7 Centre St 6103 $509,990

7 Centre St 4103 $549,990

73 Sequoia Pkwy $558,000

7 Centre St 4101 $564,990

70 Tanya Cir $580,000

7 Centre St #6308 $585,440

There are 36 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 76 Currently Available For Sale.

ASBURY PARK:

Single/Multi Family:

801 Dunlewy St $419,000

1102 2nd Ave $435,000

Condo/Townhouse:

321 Sunset Ave 4D $415,000

510 Monroe Ave 403 $525,000

1101 Ocean Ave 1408 $1,520,000

There are 20 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 37 currently Available For Sale.

NEPTUNE TWP:

Single/Multi Family:

500 Wakefield Rd $467,200

203 Deal Ave $340,000

125 Louisville Ave $370,000

300 Woodmere Ave $500,000

2829 W Bangs Ave $625,000

134 The Plaza $1,020,000

Condo/Townhouse:

125 Louisville Ave $370,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, there are 16 currently Available For Sale

NEPTUNE CITY:

Single/Multi Family:

220 W Sylvania 74 $52,500

53 Laurel Ave $385,000

62 Ridge Ave $399,900

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 5 Currently Available For Sale.

OCEAN GROVE:

Condo/Townhouse:

4 Ocean Ave 15 $552,000

There are 5 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 7 Currently Available For Sale.

ALLENHURST: (NONE SOLD)

There are 2 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 2 Currently Available For Sale.

INTERLAKEN: (NONE SOLD)

There are no homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 1 Currently Available For Sale.

BRADLEY BEACH:

Single/Multi Family:

203 Mccabe Ave (4 Family) $1,300,000

Condo/Townhouse:

506 Ocean Ave C $2,550,000

There are 9 homes currently Under Contract of Sale, and 12 Currently Available For Sale.

