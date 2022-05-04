Kushner Adds International Coffee Retailer and National Japanese Steakhouse To Tenant Roster at The Shops at Pier Village

Long Branch – Kushner announces it has inked a lease with Starbucks at The Shops at Pier Village, a year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, N.J. In addition to Starbucks, Kushner has also signed a lease with Koto Asian Bistro, a Japanese sushi steakhouse by a restaurant group with 30+ locations across the United States. Both locations are scheduled to open in late summer of 2022.

Since being acquired in 2014, The Shops at Pier Village have become one of New Jersey’s most sought-after retail destinations with over 2.3 million annual visitors, 493 luxury rental apartments, 243 upscale condos and 91 hotel rooms. Looking ahead to summer 2022, Kushner has signed leases with 9 new retail tenants in the last seven months alone.

The leases with Starbucks and Koto highlight Pier Village’s unique appeal to a diverse array of culinary tenants looking to capitalize on the property’s favorable demographics and unmatched location. The Shops at Pier Village is now home to over 20 food and beverage operators including casual dining options like The Turning Point, Art of Salad, Branch Cantina, Simply Greek and Tony Boloney’s to award-winning fine dining restaurants like Salt Steakhouse and Avenue Le Club. In addition, long-time tenants such as McLoone’s Restaurants have continued to expand their presence at the property through establishments such as The Robinson Ale House and McLoone’s Pier House and their recently opened Kahuna Burger concept.

Over the last several months, The Shops at Pier Village has also welcomed several unique retail and dining concepts including Phorm, a fitness concept from the owners of Gold’s Gym; aXd by Alba, a contemporary fashion boutique; Baldy Art Gallery, a fine art photography studio; Gavone’s, an elevated and convenient fast-casual pasta restaurant; Doggie Sweets, a dog café and retail store and Sundae Donuts, a purveyor of freshly baked donuts, creative ice creams, donut-infused concoctions, cookie dough and more; which are all scheduled to open their doors for summer 2022.

“Attracting high profile businesses like Starbucks and Koto to Pier Village is a testament to the desirability and confidence that The Shops and Pier Village provides to tenants of all sizes,” said Nicole Kushner Meyer of Kushner. “We are excited to welcome Starbucks, Koto and the diverse array of tenants who are joining the Pier Village family this year and further cementing its status as the premier Jersey Shore destination for residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

Ryan Starkman, Director at Pierson Commercial, the exclusive retail leasing agent for The Shops at Pier Village, added, “For tenants like Starbucks and Koto, there are few locations in the region that can provide the mix of visibility, foot traffic and demographics quite like Pier Village. We continue to see our existing tenants find tremendous success at the property and strong demand from potential tenants looking to experience and leverage all that the property has to offer.”

Pier Village currently has retail and restaurant leasing opportunities available starting from approximately 1,200 square feet to over 5,000 square feet. All restaurant spaces can accommodate outdoor dining. To learn more about securing a home in New Jersey’s premier retail destination, please contact Ryan Starkman of Pierson Commercial Real Estate at 732-707-6900 x5.

About Kushner

Kushner is a multi-generational real estate development and management firm headquartered in New York City. The company’s diverse portfolio encompasses residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and industrial properties, with 12.9 million square feet currently under development and over 25,000 apartments under ownership across twelve states. Kushner’s integrated team touches upon every step of the development and management process for its properties, creating an unparalleled and seamless experience for their tenants, employees and partners. For more information about Kushner, please visit www.kushner.com.

About Pierson Commercial

Established in 2011, Pierson Commercial is a leading retail-focused commercial real estate brokerage and advisory firm providing a full range of acquisition, disposition and leasing services. Headquartered in Marlboro, NJ, with an office in New York City, the company’s broad client base encompasses institutional property holders and multi-faceted real estate developers as well as approximately two dozen regional and national retailers with growth strategies targeting the state of New Jersey. In total, Pierson Commercial’s retail leasing and property marketing assignments span over 5MSF of retail space across major downtown redevelopments, ground-up new construction and existing retail