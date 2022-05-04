JBJ Soul Kitchen offers hope in many ways with ‘Day of Hope Walk’

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

On Tuesday morning several streets in Red Bank were filled with over 200 people walking and holding banners of organizations they represented. “After two years of postponements, the JBJ Soul Kitchen held their 4th “Day of Hope Walk,” said Dorothea Bongiovi. She and her iconic rock and roll husband, Jon Bon Jovi started the JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank back in 2011. “The walk is a celebration of the many non-profits and service providers that work in and around the area, serving those in need in many ways.”

JBJ Soul Kitchen is a non-profit community restaurant located at 207 Monmouth Street in Red Bank (they also have a location at 1769 Hooper Ave., Toms River) that provides healthy meals to paying and in-need customers. “It is not a soup kitchen or a pay what you want model,” said Bongiovi. She stressed it is a pay it forward model that empowers those in need to contribute their time around the restaurant helping out. Paying customers donate extra to cover the cost of the in-need diners.

The couple are incredibly humble and philanthropic giving large amounts of money and time to many organizations. Each Christmas they have donated coats, gloves, hats, socks to the children of Long Branch who are in need. The restaurant has a saying on the wall, “All are welcome at our table” and that philosophy is what drives the staff and volunteers. It is not only a place where delicious hot meals are served, it is a location where hope for medical, housing, clothing and all types of assistance is provided.

Over 20 organizations were represented on Tuesday with about 150 of their staff and volunteers. Pastor Terrence Porter of the Pilgrim Baptist Church, located on Shrewsbury Ave., in Red Bank, was one of the guest speakers before the walk started. He asked everyone to take out their cell phone and take a selfie with someone next to them. He asked that they post it and say they were at the JBJ Soul Kitchen for the Hope Walk.

Porter stated that he knew of the famous couple and their tremendous charity work, and first meet Dorothea at the Soul Kitchen a few years ago. Since then, they have partnered in creating and running the Hope and Comfort Warming center in Red Bank. “The warming center runs from November to March and gives overnight accommodations to those without shelter. It was the first warming center in Monmouth County and this past winter there were over 80 Code Blue Nights,” said Bongiovi. That is when the temperature drops below freezing. Porter and Bongiovi spoke of the importance of community and compassion.

Rabbi Marc Kline from the Monmouth Reform Temple spoke with passion about serving the community. “Everyone here is hopeful that the whole world does better,” Kline said. “We need to figure out how to meet people where they are and grow with empathy.”

This past winter one of the guest at the warming station decided to stay outside on a freezing night with someone who refused to come in from the cold. That good Samaritan who was showing compassion unfortunately did not survive the night. And all at the church, Soul Kitchen and their partners mourned his death.

Red Bank has over 300 non-profits. Bongiovi spoke about the need for all local non-profits in the Red Bank area to work together. “It is not about duplicating existing programs but integrating,” she said. Over the years the JBJ Soul Kitchen has created many partnerships, such as the Mental Health Association of Monmouth County. During the pandemic the JBJ Soul Kitchen and the MHA of Monmouth County teamed up to help over 55 people into MHA housing programs and outpatient care through Red Bank Resources Network. “The Red Bank Resource Center, located on Dr. James Parker Blvd, opened in 2010 and is a one-stop-shop for resources and services,” added Bongiovi.In the 11-years since the JBJ Soul Kitchen opened in Red Bank many others have been inspired. “It is with pride that I see what influence our programs have had on the community and watching others such as LunchBreak using our JBJ Soul Kitchen motto, ‘all are welcome at our table’ as their own to describe their work,” said Bongiovi.

Parker Family Health Center which is a non-profit and worked to distribute vaccines and Covid test to the community in partnership with Pilgrim Baptist, the YMCA and St. Anthony’s of Padua.

“Integrate our programs, integrate our services, integrate our knowledge, cooperate with programs that already exist with people with more knowledge, more expertise, and more experience. If there is the possibility to innovate then let’s work together to create programs or services that fill the gaps that so many of our in-need fall through,” said Bongiovi.

After the walk, those in attendance were treated to a delicious meal from the staff of the JBJ Soul Kitchen.

Below, many local organizations participated in the Day of Hope Walk.