H.E.A.R.S. holds a Meet and Greet at The Lobster Pit

Long Branch H.E.A.R.S. held an “Appy Hour” Meet and Greet at the Lobster Pit in West End on Tuesday, hosted by Sam and Mike owners of the Pit and The MIX, along with Chairperson Susan Marco, who started H.E.A.R.S (Health Education Addiction & Recovery Support along with the City of Long Branch.

“H.E.A.R.S. does not offer any kind of treatment,” Marco said. “We are here to offer support because we know how hard it is to beat an addiction. We will point you in the right direction.” The organization works to build bridges between organizations that provide services for people either in active addiction or in recovery from substance abuse.

Those who attended the event were there to offer their support to the program that describes itself as a group of concerned citizens initiated and supported by the Long Branch administration, who have joined forces to address addiction in the city and to stop the stigma that comes along with addiction.

If you would like to help in some way contact H.E.A.R.S. at [email protected]