LB Free Public Library July Newsletter & Events

This month, The Long Branch Free Public Library and Elberon Branch will begin our Summer Reading Challenge! The theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities. All ages can participate! Signup begins on July 5th, so stay tuned to our social media for the signup link.

Click here for Newsletter

We are excited to announce that our new staff member, Michelle Servellon, will be hosting a series of workshops devoted to patrons who need help with computer basics. You can scroll down to find out more.

We’d also like to remind our patrons that the library now offers iPads equipped with NJ HealthConnect capabilities that may be borrowed with a library card. These iPads contain apps that allow the borrower to attend their virtual doctor appointments, receive COVID-19 updates, search for health information in their language of choice, and attend virtual meetings such as job interviews! To reserve an iPad, call Kate at 732-222-3900 x2300.