Ocean dedicates youth football field in honor of Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Steelers newest quarterback

Ocean Township – Mayor Christopher P. Siciliano knew on April 28, that he was going to have to do something special for Kenny Pickett. “It was that night Kenny was drafted in the first round of the NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers,” said Siciliano. It didn’t take him long to come up with a plan. “I watched Kenny play on these fields as a youngster, and knew we had to name them after him.”
Kenny Pickett, newest quarterback for the NFL Steelers, holds up a new road sign that Ocean Township is now displaying as you enter the township. They also dedicated the youth football field in his honor on 07-01-22.
Pickett graduated Ocean Township High School in 2017. He was a four-year starter for the Spartans and during his junior year he led them to the NJSIAA Central Jersey Group III semifinals. Over his high school career, he threw for 4,670 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also rushed for 873 yards and had 17 touchdowns on the ground.
“When Kenny was playing Pop Warner football I remember the kids on his team were all yelling for him to throw them the ball,” said Siciliano. “Kenny told them, ‘I have one ball and I will throw it to the person who gives us the best chance to score,”’ . He added, that being so young and having that much maturity, we knew he would excel.
Spartans and all the youth programs wear red and white uniforms, but on July 1st, everyone was in black and gold. Hundreds showed up at the municipal sports complex off Wayside Road as the township officially named the football fields after Pickett. Kids and adults were wearing Steelers jerseys all with the number 8 and Pickett’s name on the back.
“I always had a dream and desire to play in the NFL, and worked hard to get to this point,” said Pickett. However, there is something that he never expected. “Never in my life did I think they would name a football field after me. It’s pretty surreal.” Directly across the street is where Pickett went to middle school and the high school is right down the street.
During his high school years Pickett attend every quarterback camp he could find. Except it wasn’t the average camps, he was going to the elite camps with the best quarterbacks in the country. From freshman to senior he matured quickly on and off the field.
University of Pittsburgh is where Pickett decided to play his collegiate football. During his first season in college he spent most of the time as back-up. He started his first college game when the Panthers played the Miami Hurricanes the number two team in the nation. It was the last regular season game for Pitt. He completed 18 of 29 passes for 193 yards, and rushed for 60 and two touchdowns.
In 2018 he started all 14 games for Pitt, completing 180 of 310 passes for 1,969 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions. In his first year as a starter, he led the Panthers to their first ever AAA Coastal Division Championship. They played in the Sun Bowl that year and lost 14-13 to Stanford.
Pickett was the starter in 2019 and only missed one game as a result of an injury. He completed 289 of 469 passes for 3,098 yards, 13 touchdowns and only nine interceptions. That year Pitt beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in the Quick Lane Bowl.
During the shortened 2020 COVID-19 season, Pickett played in nine games and threw 2,408 yards, had 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Panthers were eligible to play in a bowl game, but the team voted not to participate.
The NCAA allowed seniors from 2020 to play in the 2021 season. Pickett played in his final year of college ball and had a record-breaking season. He threw for 4,319 yards in a single season beating the record previously held by Dan Marino. He had 42 touchdowns setting a school record. He was named a first team All-American and was one of the four finalist for the Heisman Trophy. Pitt won the ACC Championships with an 11-2 record, the best in school history since 1976.
He finished his college career with an amazing 12,303 passing yards, 81 touchdowns, 32 interceptions, completed 1,045 of 1,674 passes. He also had 801 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
Ben Roethlisberger, aka “Big Ben” was the Steelers quarterback from 2004-2021. Both the Steelers and the University of Pitt play in the same football stadium, and the football fans in the city know all about Pickett. So, when Big Ben announced he was retiring, many were hoping that the Steelers would take Pickett.
April 28, when the Steelers announced that they were selecting Pickett in the first round as the 20th
overall pick, everyone in Ocean was shouting for joy. Mike Tomlin, head coach of the Steelers, said he has been watching Pickett for the past five years and knows what the kid can do.
One of Pickett’s biggest fans is Don Klein, head coach of the Spartans. Klein stated that everyone knows about Pickett’s football accomplishments, but what they don’t know is what a great person he is. “It’s more than just recognizing Kenny’s accomplishments. It is important for our community because of the person Kenny is,” said Klein. The coach spoke about the football culture in Ocean, where former coach George Conte gave the program an identity. “I’ve been coaching here for a while and am in my 16th year. The time between myself and coach Conte the program had five different coaches in less than 10 years. It’s a town and program that expects wins.”
In 2015, Klein was named by the NY Giants Coach of the Week after the Spartans beat Red Bank Catholic 42-35. “I’ve had some great seasons, winning 10 games, state titles, but now I’m known as Kenny Pickett’s coach, and that is all the accolades I need,” said Klein.
Siciliano, Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone, Assemblywoman Marilyn Piperno, State Senator Vin Gopal, all presented Pickett with proclamations.
Also in attendance was Phil Villapiano, who played pro football for the Oakland Raiders, another Ocean Township High School alumni. “I leave this town for a year while it was black and silver, now I return and all I see is black and gold,” said Villapiano. “Today is the first time I had the opportunity to meet Kenny, and all I can say is that your life will change dramatically. All you will be thinking about is throwing the football, learning offensive plays, the defensive schemes of your opponents, and trying not to get hit. If you can do that, you will have a long career like Big Ben.”
Before the NFL draft in April, Villapiano was talking with Franco Harris, one of the most famous Steelers. “I told him, we have this Jersey boy, Kenny Pickett, make sure you guys get a good look at him. He told me not to worry as they were fully aware of Pickett,” said Villapiano.
One of the most famous Steelers plays occurred on December 23, 1972, known as the “Immaculate Reception.” The Steelers were losing to the Raiders with 30 seconds left to play when Terry Bradshaw threw a pass that was tipped off the hands of the intended receiver, but just before it hit the ground, Harris reached out and scooped it up running in for the winning touchdown.
“Kenny, this December will be the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, and I will be in Pittsburgh watching the black and silver beat the black and gold,” said Villapiano.
After all the speeches, Pickett and Siciliano walked over to a covered sign and removed the red cover revealing the naming of Kenny Pickett Field and his quote. “One day I want to say I made it.” Then Siciliano told Kenny, that they also have new signs going up throughout the township that read, “Home of NFL Quarterback Kenny Pickett”
After the celebrations, Pickett signed footballs, jerseys, and took photos with everyone who asked. He is a humble and very talented young man.
10-28-2016 Kenny Pickett, quarterback of the Ocean Township Spartans.
Kenny in his earlier days playing for Ocean Township Highschool
10-28-2016 Kenny Pickett, quarterback of the Ocean Township Spartans.
07-01-22 Ocean Township dedicated the youth football field in honor of Kenny Pickett.
QB for the NFL Steelers and Phill Villapiano, former linebacker for the NLF Raiders. Both are alumni of Ocean Township HS.
