Isabelle Ferreira will arrive in Jackson Woods on her bicycle from Canada

Isabelle Ferreira is a teacher in Middletown and a local from Long Branch, New Jersey. She is no stranger to pedaling. Living in Long Branch for 43 years, Isabelle and her team, the Wave Peddlers have been highly active in their community. Being part of the Portuguese, Hispanic and Brazilian communities, they are big believers in and know firsthand how important and necessary it is to be near parks and green spaces for families to enjoy locally. Here are some of their rides:

In 2019, Isabelle pedaled from Jacksonville, Florida. to Long Branch New Jersey solo, after her brother passed away from Brain cancer!

In 2020, she pedaled from Tillamook, Oregon to Long Branch, New Jersey with another teacher to benefit various Cancer Research organizations.

In 2021, Isabelle’s friend Marianne joined her pedaling from Paris, France to Fatima, Portugal to benefit a local church in Fatima.

This summer Isabelle, Marianne and their group of avid cycling women will be riding the NY Empire Trail from Niagara Falls, Canada to Jackson Woods Park in Long Branch, New Jersey between June 24, 2022, and July 7, 2022. With the goal of raising funds for Jackson Woods Park. This trip is approximately 650 miles!

You can make a 100% tax deductible donation through the Monmouth Conservation Foundation (MCF) with 100% of donations dedicated to improving the park and ensuring a permanent legacy of open space and natural habitat in Jackson Woods Park in Long Branch.

MCF along with Friends of Jackson Woods Park recognize the importance of providing oases of green within the city and elsewhere throughout Monmouth County municipalities. Jackson Woods Park in Long Branch is a perfect example of volunteers coming together in a partnership with the community to benefit the public.

You will be in good company. The Friends of Jackson Woods, Portuguese Club of Long Branch, Escola Lusitana, Chop Riderz, Nip & Tuck Bar, Galindo’s Kitchen, Pax Construction, Solio Millwork, Por Do Sol Sports Bar, Nip and Tuck, Diaz Painting, Rockafellers Station Eatery & Bar, Peddler Bike shop, BR.Help Center and the Weekend Friends group have all donated, participated and/or volunteered in the exceptional work at Jackson Woods Park.

Please support our mission using the donate button below.

http://monmouthconservation.org/ride-for-jackson-woods

We hope to see you at the finish line. To follow the ride: