Franklin Lake full of fish and fun at the Annual Fishing Derby

West Long Branch held their 7th Annual Youth Fishing Derby on a perfect day in June sponsored by NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife- promoting Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs and the WLB Recreaton Committee.

Gina Lynn Neyhart did an amazing job making sure the event ran smoothly. There were trophies for different categories and winners of all ages for fishers reeling in brown trout, white perch, largemouth bass, panfish, catfish, pickerel, smallmouth bass, perch and crappie. Everyone got a prize for entering.

Prizes were donated by WLB PBA 141, WLB Council, NJ State Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs-Central Region, MJs Restaurant Bar & Grill in Tinton Falls Nicholas Creamery, TAK Waterman, NJ Division of Fish and Wildlife, Mark Netzel and the Shark River Fishing Club, Jim Gomez, Lt. Marlowe Bottie, Brian Kramer and John Guire Supply, Long Branch.