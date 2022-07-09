Senator Vin Gopal Secures $1 Million in State Budget for Visiting Nurses Association’s Children and Family Health Institute

Funds will help the Children and Family Health Institute as they address health and wellness needs of 54,000 people every year.

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – State Senator Vin Gopal announced that the State Budget for 2023 will include $1 million in direct aid to the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA) Health Group Children and Family Health Institute.

“The VNA’s Children and Family Health Institute is a major provider of health and wellness services to children and families in Monmouth County and this direct state budget aid will support their efforts to provide pediatric home care, prenatal care, primary care, and dental,” Gopal said.

The Children and Family Health Institute supports people of all ages with more than 20 programs and services, linking vital community resources to those who need them. Each year, more than 54,000 parents and children rely on the Children and Family Health Institute to access the care and services they need to achieve their best level of health and well-being.

“We are extremely grateful to Senator Gopal and his team for believing in the mission of VNA’s Children and Family Health Institute. The financial support provided to us will help continue the important work of serving our most vulnerable populations. Today, the Institute exists as a safety-net provider with a goal of closing gaps for children and families who need care the most,” said Colleen Nelson, RN, MSN, Vice President of Clinical Operations, VNAHG Children and Family Health Institute

For the past several months Senator Gopal has been working in a bi-partisan effort with leadership in Trenton to secure direct support for the Children and Family Health Institute.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the VNA as they help Monmouth County residents of all ages stay healthy,” Gopal said.

Should you have any questions or comments, you can contact Senator Gopal and [email protected], or call (732) 695-3371.