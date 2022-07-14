Juvenile Apprehended in Connection With Asbury Park Fatal Shooting

A teenager has been apprehended in connection with a fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday.

The defendant, a 16-year-old male whose identity is being withheld due to his age, has had juvenile complaints of murder and two related weapons offenses filed against him. He remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered 19-year-old Dariel Vernet of Asbury Park, who had sustained multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead approximately one hour later. An autopsy performed Sunday yielded a determination that the manner of death was homicide.

The investigation into Vernet’s death, led by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department, resulted in the juvenile defendant being identified as a suspect, and he was taken into custody without incident Tuesday evening.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact MCPO Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Troublefield at 732-774-1300. This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley.

Despite these juvenile complaints, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400, by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400, or by going to the website at: www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.