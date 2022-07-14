AVS Awards Annual Academic Scholarships to Ava Calzone and Jacob Juliano

U.S. Premiere of The Hummingbirds: A Comedy of MenaceJuly 14, 2022
Juvenile Apprehended in Connection With Asbury Park Fatal ShootingJuly 14, 2022
Long Branch High School graduates Ava Calzone and Jacob Juliano with AVS President Joseph Sirianni.
At a recent monthly meeting, the Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch awarded its annual academic scholarships. This year’s recipients were Long Branch High School graduates Ava Calzone and Jacob Juliano. Both recipients have excelled academically. Ava will be attending Monmouth University in the fall, pursuing law. Jacob will be attending Brookdale and pursuing Business.
“As a Long Branch based organization we are especially proud that both recipients this year are local residents from the greater Italian American community in Long Branch,” AVS President Joseph Sirianni said. “These two students were among the top percentile in their graduating class and basically straight A students. We know they are going to excel and make us all proud as they begin a new stage in their academic journey.”
Founded in 1875 and incorporated in 1893, the AVS was originally established as a mutual aid society where Italian men could congregate, escape from discrimination and anti-Italianism that began during the period of large-scale Italian immigration during the late 19th century. Since that time the society members have made it a priority to assist each other and their families when there was/is no other place to turn. Today, the AVS continues to be a mutual aid society as well as a 501(c)3 organization assisting individuals and organizations in the community and providing educational scholarships. They are active in combating pervasive negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans in the media and promote the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian-Americans. The AVS also promotes the admiration, general appreciation and love of Italy, its culture, society, arts and people.