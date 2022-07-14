AVS Awards Annual Academic Scholarships to Ava Calzone and Jacob Juliano

At a recent monthly meeting, the Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch awarded its annual academic scholarships. This year’s recipients were Long Branch High School graduates Ava Calzone and Jacob Juliano. Both recipients have excelled academically. Ava will be attending Monmouth University in the fall, pursuing law. Jacob will be attending Brookdale and pursuing Business.

“As a Long Branch based organization we are especially proud that both recipients this year are local residents from the greater Italian American community in Long Branch,” AVS President Joseph Sirianni said. “These two students were among the top percentile in their graduating class and basically straight A students. We know they are going to excel and make us all proud as they begin a new stage in their academic journey.”