U.S. Premiere of The Hummingbirds: A Comedy of Menace

Sophia was born and raised in New Jersey. She started her training at Brookdale Community College and has since studied at Stella Adler Studio, HB Studio, and privately. Some of her favorite theatrical roles include Demetrius in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Lady Anne in Richard III with Hip To Hip Theatre, and Trish in The Promotion, here at New Jersey Repertory Company. Sophia has also recently appeared on FBI: Most Wanted, and stars in indie films Marijuana Minutes, and Last Known Location. Sophia is also a professional Red-Carpet Host for Garden State Film Festival and Cinequest Film Festival. Sophia would like to thank her family, friends, and mentors who continue to support her. www.sophiaparola.com

Garret Jon Groenveld is a poet and playwright living in San Francisco, CA with an MFA in Poetry and an MA in Playwriting from San Francisco State University. He also studied with Edward Albee at the University of Houston. He’s a founding writer of PlayGround and an inaugural member of the Writers in Residence program at the Playwrights Foundation. His play “Missives” had well received productions in San Francisco and New York. His play, “The Hummingbirds,” is a winner of the 2012 GAP Festival from the Aurora Theatre in Berkeley and the winner of the Internationalists Global Playwriting Prize. This prize included six presentations in six countries (including New York, Berlin and the Netherlands) and has led to productions worldwide, including an ongoing tour of Romania and an extended run in Mexico City, Mexico. “The Hummingbirds” had a workshop with Olympia Dukakis at the Lark and was in the Theatre Resources Unlimited (TRU) Reading Series in 2015 (with Ellen McLaughlin). His play, “The Empty Nesters” was in 2014’s Theatre Resources Unlimited Reading series and had a production workshop in San Francisco in 2015. An open ended tour of the show premiered in San Francisco in 2016 and a tour is planned for 2019 with stops in LA, Chicago and New York.