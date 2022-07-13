Lure of the Beach at Long Branch; Back by Popular Demand

Back by popular demand the Lure of the Beach at Long Branch: Images from the Late 19th Century Gilded Age of Long Branch ​exhibit is coming back to the Arts and Cultural Center this week. Installation will finish up tomorrow, and the pieces will be on display until August 19th (Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM). Admission is free to see this exhibit, and no appointment is necessary to attend.

On Monday July 25th, from 6:30 PM – 8:00 PM, there will be a reception held with a special presentation given on the pieces.