Jersey Shore Basketball League is back and better!

By Walter J. O’Neill, Jr.

A gallon of gas cost 36 cents, postal stamp was 6 cents, average yearly income was $9,400.00 and the average monthly rent was $140.00. That was in 1970. It was also the year that the Jersey Shore Basketball League played its first game at Jerry Lynch’s in Belmar.

Over the past 52 years the league has had a roller coaster ride. However, the JSBL is back with a vengeance for the summer of 2022. Eight teams are competing at a high level this season, competing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights holding s a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 7:00 p.m. and the second at 8:30.

Teams are Larson Ford, which has 10 JSBL championships, Sea View Jeep, with six championships, RKE Athletic, which has five titles, Sterns Trailer, has two championships, Orthopaedic Institute, which has one title, Assistive Choices Inc., and new for this summer are Sea Shore Auto and the WCT Warriors.

Several big names are making their return to the JSBL for 2022. Derrick Caracter, graduated St. Patrick’s High School, then played at Louisville and for two years was a Los Angeles Laker. The 6’9” center is playing for Larson Ford.

Justin Robinson, who holds the scoring record for Monmouth University and plays professional ball in Germany, is back this summer for Sea View Jeep. In 2019, Robinson led the JSBL in scoring with an average of 43 points a game, and last year he averaged 42 points.

Jameel Warney, who played for the NBA Dallas Mavericks, a graduate of Roselle Catholic High School and Stony Brook University is on the roster for Orthopaedic Institute. He is 6’8” and has a dominance under the boards.

Sterns Trailer has the dynamic Shavar Reynolds, who graduated from Manchester Township HS, played at Seton Hall University and then transferred to Monmouth University. In two games this summer he has scored 49 points.

During the two weeks of action, RKE Athletic is undefeated at 3-0, WCT Warriors are 2-0 and Sterns Trailer is in third position at 3-1. Larson Ford is 2-2. Last year’s JSBL Champions, Sea View Jeep are 1-1 so far this summer, Orthopaedic Institute is 1-3, Assistive Choices Inc., are 0-2, and Sea Shore Auto are 0-3.

Schedule this week:

Tuesday, July 12, 2022:

7:00 p.m. Sea View Jeep vs Sea Shore Auto

8:30 p.m. Assistive Choices Inc. vs WCT Warriors

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

7:00 p.m. WCT Warriors vs Larson Ford

8:30 p.m. Orthopaedic Institute vs Assistive Choices

Thursday, July 14, 2022

7:00 p.m. RKE Athletic vs Sea Shore Auto Group

8:30 p.m. Sterns Trailer vs Sea View Jeep

You can follow the JSBL on Twitter at @JSBLHoops

Their website is https://jsbl.leaguerepublic.com/index.html

