30th Annual Oceanfest draws over 200,000 visitors to Long Branch

Oceanfest was back on the Long Branch Promenade for 4th of July after missing two years due to COVID. It’s a huge undertaking brought to fruition with hard work by the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce and the City of Long Branch, especially Long Branch Police, EMS and countless volunteers.

“It was an amazing event, with thousands of people visiting the boardwalk,” said Chamber President Pauline Poyner. “You wouldn’t have known Oceanfest missed two years.” Poyner also thanked all the volunteers and the City of Long Branch. “It would not have happened without their help.”

Oceanfest is touted as the largest celebration of Independence Day in New Jersey and definitely puts Long Branch on the map for being a hospitable and welcoming town to visitors for the day, and many other events in the city. See future events here

There were plenty of food and craft vendors, which is always a popular draw, along with businesses offering free swag printed with their logos. Sand sculpture artists were hard at work, one creating Pier Village and the other Monmouth University. Always a big draw for spectators.

“It was a wonderful day,” said Chamber Director Michael Sirianni. “I can’t thank Chamber volunteers and the City enough. So many people came together to make Oceanfest a success and safe.”

A large group of families came earlier in the day to set up tents on the Great Lawn in front of the band shell. They enjoyed live music, walked the boardwalk, cooled off in the ocean, and stayed until sunset to watch the fireworks display.

It’s one of those things kids will remember and talk about when they get older and then bring their own families. After all, Long Branch has always been known for being a town where memories are made.