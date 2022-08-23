Shore Regional High School welcomes new superintendent of schools

family and lifelong friends, as well as from the endless number of colleagues who share her love for education.

English noted that right at the start during her early years of teaching and later as an administrator, she had the great fortune to learn from some of the best in the business. During her first year of teaching, Dr. English was mentored by a local legend Mr. Ferris Antoon, a longtime veteran in education.

“When he retired, grown adults with children pulled up in front of the school, sobbing and hugging him. He’s a legend around here,” English explained, adding that Mr. Antoon mentored her at a time in education where teachers did not always have a formal mentoring program provided to them and were lucky to learn from someone in the field who took the time to teach the younger generation of educators. At the very young age of 21, English said she quickly embraced the philosophy of teaching and began a career that she has been just as excited and passionate about as when she first started many years ago.

Enthusiastically, English stated, “I always say when you still want to drive to work every day, learn new things, and get excited when students and teachers are successful then you know you have so much more to offer even if you have been working in a profession for as long as I have. In this case, taking on a new leadership position is a calling and what better place than Shore Regional High School for a proud Monmouth County resident such as myself to take that next leap into what will be one of the most meaningful and rewarding experiences in my career.”

English said a solid foundation and reputation are just a few of the reasons that educators such as herself aspire to work in a place like Shore Regional where collaboration, commitment to excellence, and student success are a top priority.

“I am confident that my energy, passion, and approach to always stay a practitioner will be a great compliment to the organization and most importantly to the students and families in our learning community,” she stated.

As Dr. English prepares for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, she stated she is very excited to begin the work in her new role and most important to be able to be very visible in the hallways, the classrooms, the athletic fields, and by spending time and participating in clubs and activities that make Shore Regional a great place to attend school.

English said, “I hope to bring to Shore Regional High School my energy and innovation to drive good teaching and learning while building relationships with all members out in the community. I am a hands-on school leader and I look forward to many great years of working side by side with the administrators, faculty, and staff so they have the support they deserve and so they are able to take our district to a level that is monumental.”