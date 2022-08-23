Shore Regional High School welcomes new superintendent of schools

Shore Regional High School is excited to welcome our new superintendent of schools, Lisa J. English, Ed.D. A lifelong educator, Dr. English feels that she was born to be a teacher and knew that education would be her profession from the very early age of five years old. Growing up, and during her adult years, Dr. English credits her father, William, and her mother, Anna, for teaching her about respect and responsibility, integrity, and compassion, and most of all, to remember the importance of family.
“Throughout my life, I have been truly blessed to have the love and support from my parents, who taught me at a very young age about a strong work ethic and core values,” English said. “My parents worked hard everyday to give me the opportunity to go to college, to support my personal and professional goals, and most importantly to always demonstrate the characteristics of a good person.”
Dr. English is a lifelong resident of Monmouth County and a proud graduate of Neptune High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in Health Science and Physical Education from East Stroudsburg University, a Teacher of Students with Disabilities Certification from Jersey City University, a master’s degree in School Leadership and Management from Georgian Court University, and a Doctorate Degree in Educational Leadership and Management from Capella University.
In 1990, Dr. English began her career as a Health and Physical Education Teacher, as a coach, and as the founder and advisor of the Student Leadership Committee at the West Long Branch and Oceanport School Districts. Throughout Dr. English’s time as a young educator, she placed a high priority on working with young adults, teaching them the importance of service, and how to demonstrate the characteristics of a model citizen both in the school, and out in the local communities.
Dr. English stated, “I am humbled and honored to have the chance to return to the community where I began my career after college. The opportunity to come full circle and return as the Shore Regional High School District Superintendent is not only very special to me, but also is emotional because I am so proud to be the leader that was selected to take this amazing school district to the next level of future success and innovation.”
English added that she is very excited to work in a community where students come first and where educators and families work together to teach young adults about the importance of community service.
“Having the opportunity to work with the prestigious Shore Regional High School District administration, faculty, staff, and Board of Education is a true gift as their commitment to the field of education is bar none,” she said. “Working with a team of educators who have the focus to guide the next generation of critical thinkers and learners, while teaching them to model honesty, a strong sense of self worth, and the highest level of respect and responsibility, is a dream come true for me after a lifetime commitment to the best career in the world.”
Later in her career, Dr. English transitioned to the Monmouth County Vocational School District, where she followed her calling to pursue her training and certification in Special Education. While teaching in a career and technical education program, Dr. English began her work with special needs students, where her passion for the profession and working with diverse learners further guided her dedication and commitment as an educator, and during the final 10 years, she worked as a classroom teacher and district administrator.
Most recently, Dr. English worked as the Assistant Superintendent of the Burlington County Institute of Technology and the Burlington County Special Services School District. While working at BCIT and BCSSSD, Dr. English had oversight of the vertical and horizontal alignment of curricula, programming, compliance with federal and state mandates and local requirements for a Pre-K through post 21 age special needs population, and high-tech career and technical education and post-secondary adult programs for the Institute of Technology.
As an educator, Dr. English describes herself as a compassionate, innovative teacher and administrative leader with over 30 years of experience in the field of education.
“The success I have achieved throughout my career in education has been possible because I have always been fortunate to be connected to wonderful people,” she said, adding that her accomplishments both in her personal and professional life stem from the love and support she has had from her wonderful
family and lifelong friends, as well as from the endless number of colleagues who share her love for education.
English noted that right at the start during her early years of teaching and later as an administrator, she had the great fortune to learn from some of the best in the business. During her first year of teaching, Dr. English was mentored by a local legend Mr. Ferris Antoon, a longtime veteran in education.
“When he retired, grown adults with children pulled up in front of the school, sobbing and hugging him. He’s a legend around here,” English explained, adding that Mr. Antoon mentored her at a time in education where teachers did not always have a formal mentoring program provided to them and were lucky to learn from someone in the field who took the time to teach the younger generation of educators. At the very young age of 21, English said she quickly embraced the philosophy of teaching and began a career that she has been just as excited and passionate about as when she first started many years ago.
Enthusiastically, English stated, “I always say when you still want to drive to work every day, learn new things, and get excited when students and teachers are successful then you know you have so much more to offer even if you have been working in a profession for as long as I have. In this case, taking on a new leadership position is a calling and what better place than Shore Regional High School for a proud Monmouth County resident such as myself to take that next leap into what will be one of the most meaningful and rewarding experiences in my career.”
English said a solid foundation and reputation are just a few of the reasons that educators such as herself aspire to work in a place like Shore Regional where collaboration, commitment to excellence, and student success are a top priority.
“I am confident that my energy, passion, and approach to always stay a practitioner will be a great compliment to the organization and most importantly to the students and families in our learning community,” she stated.
As Dr. English prepares for the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, she stated she is very excited to begin the work in her new role and most important to be able to be very visible in the hallways, the classrooms, the athletic fields, and by spending time and participating in clubs and activities that make Shore Regional a great place to attend school.
English said, “I hope to bring to Shore Regional High School my energy and innovation to drive good teaching and learning while building relationships with all members out in the community. I am a hands-on school leader and I look forward to many great years of working side by side with the administrators, faculty, and staff so they have the support they deserve and so they are able to take our district to a level that is monumental.”
Dr. English also shared that as she begins her tenure at Shore Regional, her priorities will include a proactive approach to keep the district safe and secure inside and around campus facilities, as well as to build a climate and culture which supports a cohesive connection between district stakeholders, families, students, and the community at the local, state, national, and worldwide levels. In turn, English explained, the goal will be to expand teaching and learning opportunities in our district so Shore Regional High School can truly be recognized for the accolades, accomplishments, and a high level of notoriety within the field of education.
“The goal to keep Shore Regional a safe place will also include various resources and supports to meet the social, emotional, and intellectual needs for all members of the learning community and to establish a foundation for program growth and expansion aligned to best practices, quality student-centered instruction, and enhanced curriculum offerings. I am excited that the fall of 2022 will also bring the launch of the Shore Regional High School Core 4 Committees that will support new initiatives aligned to academic excellence, climate and culture, community advisory leaders, and equity and diversity,” she explained.
In her spare time, Dr. English can be found on the beach, at the golf course, and traveling with her friends and family. To learn more about Dr. English and her myriad of accomplishments in her career, please visit https://www.shoreregional.org/Page3944