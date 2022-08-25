Poetry, African Rhythms and Movement to Overcome Pandemic, Social Injustice and Climate Change

ZEYBRAH is proud to announce the 29th annual Oceans of Rhythm Festival. This year ZEYBRAH continues our theme of honoring the struggle against three major challenges: the covid pandemic, social injustice, and environmental degradation. Responding with the arts – poetry, spoken word, African drum and dance and music, we will gather for our 29th season. ZEYBRAH is proud to announce the 29annual Oceans of Rhythm Festival. This year ZEYBRAH continues our theme of honoring the struggle against three major challenges: the covid pandemic, social injustice, and environmental degradation. Responding with the arts – poetry, spoken word, African drum and dance and music, we will gather for our 29season.

The program will consist of two parts:

For Part I, TIMMOTRY (Poetry in Motion, dedicated to Timo) we will assemble at Seven President’s Park, (in the South Tent area) for our tribute to the ocean through the arts, with spoken word selections, African Dance performances, dance workshops and a Peace Circle at the ocean. Members of the Senegalese group, Yakar Roots and Rhythms West African Drum and Dance Company will perform including master drummers and dancers: Lamine Thiam, Aida Faty, Elhadj Faye, Ngor Jallow, Babacar Top, Mar Gueye, Guido Faye and Mbaye Niasse. Spoken word artists include Tyrone Laws (of Lake Como), Mychal Mills and KYDS (Kids Conscious Youth Development Services) based in Neptune, members of The American Poetry Theatre and more.

For Part II, LIME AND DINE – we will gather at the Shore Caribbean Restaurant, 425 Liberty Street, in front of Troutman’s Creek, (where our mythological hero Troutman originated) and minutes from the Seven President’s Park. Here we will offer more live entertainment, African drumming and open mike. Our DJs will offer a variety of African based music including House Music, Reggae, Caribbean, Salsa, R&B, conscious hip hop, etc.

This year’s Oceans of Rhythm festival is dedicated to Ms. Marion Wright, who has helped with the festival for many years, both performing and organizing. She made her transition in May 2022. (We will continue to prioritize social distancing and wearing of masks.)