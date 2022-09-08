Long Branch Public Library Shines Community Spotlight on Beacon of Life

Beacon of LIFE is a PACE (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly) program that services individuals 55+ in Monmouth County who wish to remain in their own home and prevent the need for institutional care settings. We provide comprehensive care to our participants including transportation services, medical care, adult day care, social services, physical, occupational and speech therapies, pharmacy services, home care, dietary monitoring, and education and much more! Learn more about this important community organization and see if it’s right for you or your loved ones!

Contact [email protected] with any questions, or call 732-222-3900, ext. 2350.

This presentation is offered in-person on Monday, Sept. 12th at 2pm – Main Library, 328 Broadway, Long Branch. This program will also be livestreamed to our Facebook page @LBFPL