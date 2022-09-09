Family Addiction Meeting at WLB Community Center

Tuesday Sept. 20 from 7:00 – 8:30pm

West Long Branch Community Center

In the spirit of Recovery Month, our topic for the September meeting is Recovery and Sober Living. One of the biggest gaps in maintaining sobriety is care after treatment. Our presenter, Jacqui Pignitaro, will share her recovery story and her experience in the recovery housing world.

Jacqui came into recovery over 8 years ago at the age of 33. Her career path started in the hospitality industry, which she left in May of 2021 after realizing she had a passion for being of service to those still struggling with substance use disorder. She now works with two non-profits whose primary purpose is to help those who struggle with substance use disorder get into and stay in recovery, as well as offer guidance to the entire family unit if needed.