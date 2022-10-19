Local Obituaries

Clara M. Colaguori, 102 of Tinton Falls, died on Friday, October 14, 2022 at home. Mrs. Coloaguori was born and raised in Long Branch and moved to Seabrook Village in Tinton Falls in 2015. Clara and her husband Anthony traveled in their Airstream trailer to 48 states and Canada and spent 37 winters in Melbourne Florida. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and watercolor painting. Clara was President of the Older and Wiser Club and was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Church. Clara loved to gather her five sisters and their husbands, as well as her three brothers in law and their wives, for New Year’s Eve and barbecues in the summer. She spent her life making everyone happy with her positive attitude and caring ways. She was predeceased by her husband Anthony in 2008. Surviving are her daughter Linda Colaguori; her son Louis Colaguori; granddaughter Jennifer Colaguori-Wexler, two great grandchildren and her loving caregiver, Joan Kelly Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 18 from 4-7 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave. in Long Branch. Funeral, Wednesday, October 19; 10 am from the funeral home with the service to begin at 10:30 am. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum, Oceanport. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Clara M. Colaguori, please visit our floral store. Rachel Lee Arroyo of Long Branch was born November 18th 1975 at Monmouth Medical Center passed away on Oct 9th 2022 at RWJ University Medical Center. Growing up Rachel was very popular and had all the coolest friends. She graduated Long Branch High School in the 90s and went on to work at Monmouth Medical for 25 years. Helping people was her passion. She will be dearly missed and will be forever in our hearts. She is survived by two amazing sons, Darius Anderson and Juwan Wilkens, both who loved their mother fiercely and cherished all of their time spent with her; her mother Darlene Falzo, who has always loved and supported Rachel during every moment of her life; her stepfather Nick Falzo; her brothers Waldy and Orlando and sister Lucy Durand; all who grew up in the same home and from the late 70s and on they would spend all holidays together at mom’s house eating lasagna and rice and beans, of which Rachel always took home all the leftovers and didn’t leave much for anyone else!. Rachel also had a sister Ana Arroyo, who was very proud to call Rachel Big Sis and loved spending time with her. She also leaves behind her birth father Tommy Arroyo. A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Rachel’s life will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022 from 2 -5 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the appropriate tab above. Carolyn A. George, 74, of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 8th. Born in Oceanport, Carolyn was raised in Virginia and graduated from Wakefield High School. She moved to Little Silver and in 1980, Carolyn settled in West Long Branch. She was a legal secretary for 45 years for Levin, Spector & Karasic. Carolyn was a parishioner of St. Dorothea’s RC Church. Carolyn enjoyed playing blackjack and poker at Harrah’s Casino in Atlantic City. She also enjoyed gardening. Her yard had beautiful plants and rose bushes. Carolyn loved to cook and was known for her stuffed peppers, meatballs and eggplant. She followed the NY Yankees and game shows Jeopardy and the Price is Right. She also enjoyed vacationing on the East Coast of Florida, particularly in Jupiter. Surviving is her husband of 40 years, Michael; her son Edward J. Altenbach; her brother & sister-in-law Gary & Debbie Herviou; her sister Eileen James and her nieces and nephew Nicole, Lisa, Andrea and Kevin. For messages of condolence, please visit Carolyn’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Jonathan Langston Rhodes, son of the late William and Elizabeth Rhodes, was born on August 9, 1953, in Long Branch, NJ. He was called home on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Jonathan grew up and spent most of his life in Keyport, NJ, where he was an employee of the Borough of Keyport, before moving to Willingboro, NJ.

He loved fishing, training horses, lottery tickets, and spending time with his family. He also loved sharing stories, which often had many laughing and wondering if the story was a tale or truth, but you could count on it making you laugh or “crack” a smile.

Jonathan was a member of the Community Bible Fellowship in Cliffwood, NJ. He was an essential part of the CBF Heritage Committee bookbag and supply drive each year.

He had a generous heart, always willing to give to family and friends.

He is predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Johnson, and Lucille Royster, and brother Vincent Taylor.

He leaves to celebrate his life, twin sons, Jermaine Smith (Florida) and Jonathan Smith (New Jersey); three grandchildren, Ariana, Jonathan, and Emmanuel; two sisters, Glorya (Arthur) Donnell and Denise (Rhoderick) Love; brother-in-law, Robert Royster; three special little ladies, Jada, Kyia, and Dev’ayn, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

John Squeo, 84 of Boca Raton Florida, formerly of Oakhurst died at his home on Mon. Oct. 10th, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters.

He was a well known and respected restaurateur in the shore area. He brought the first liquor license to Allenhurst Beach Club Restaurant and built the bar with his own hands. The restaurant was a huge success. He later went on to own and operate Jimmy’s Italian Restaurant, in Asbury Park. Following Jimmy’s, he opened Café Continental in West Long Branch. He later acquired the Tally Ho in Tinton Falls and operated that until his retirement. His love for the restaurant business and his extended family took him out of retirement. He designed the kitchen and helped relaunch Donovan’s Reef after Sandy. He cooked and managed the kitchen at Donovan’s Reef for two years. John loved to entertain and cook, from a 36 lb. turkey at Thanksgiving to the best Seven Fishes for Christmas Eve as well as cook a full meal for his daughters and their friends when they would come home at night. John’s most noted dishes were his linguini and white clams, shrimp scampi and pasta e fagioli. His fettuccini Alfredo was often replicated by people who would call him and ask him how to prepare it. He enjoyed his lunch crew at Mr. C’s and Antonio’s as well as getting together with his friends once a month from St. Peter’s Prep. He was an avid player of the New Jersey and Florida Lotteries. He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles every day and some days he would do more than one. He was a fan of the New York Giants and loved football. He enjoyed Monmouth Park Racetrack. John loved the Godfather movie and was a fan of Pavarotti, as well as Sinatra, especially the song, My Way. John loved to play My Funny Valentine for Grace, his beloved wife. Two of John’s signature characteristics were his love of food and his generosity. He cherished time at the dinner table and would often describe in glorious detail what he ate that day. He was well-known for grabbing the check and refused to allow anyone else to pay. Whether he owned the restaurant or not, John loved to buy anyone and everyone a drink. John was born and raised in Jersey City. He graduated from St. Peter’s Prep where he was a star football player. After high school, John went on to play football at Boston College where a knee injury ended his football career. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Lauretta and John Squeo, and his sister Lauretta O’Connor. Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Grace Squeo; four daughters, Marisa Squeo-Caruso, Sea Bright, Gena and her husband Michael Hocevar, Seattle, WA, Claudia and her husband Jim Anthony, Ave Maria, FL, Laura and her husband Chris Norman, Middletown; six grandchildren, Danielle and her husband Chris, AJ, Grace, Luciana, Peri and JR, and many loving nieces and nephews from the Carducci and O’Connor families. To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit John’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Marylou Renzo Fitzpatrick (1934-2022)

When Marylou Renzo Fitzpatrick walked into a room, she always led with a smile and easy conversation. Her warmth toward everyone she met was her hallmark. Born in the Bronx, New York, Marylou was the only child of Pasquale E. Mele and Ruth Huhn Mele. She and her family summered each year in Long Branch, where she met and married the handsome Vincent J. Renzo (1930-1985) and raised six children together in West Long Branch, NJ.

Marylou is pre-deceased by three of her children, John Renzo, Denise Renzo Wayne (husband, Robert), and Christopher Renzo. She leaves behind three of her children, Stephanie Renzo Bennett (husband, Earl), Ruth Roetken (husband Rick), Peter J. Renzo (wife, Mary, (1961-2019), 10 grandchildren (Bethany Olmeda (husband, Marc), Matthew Bennett (1984-2019), Sondra Knight (Husband, Aaron), Nicole Leonhardt (husband Chris) , Vinnie Renzo, Alec Renzo, Joseph Wayne (Wife, Allyson), Christopher Wayne (Wife, Jessica), Jessica Baptista (Husband, Chris), and Michael McGeehan, along with 22 great-grandchildren.

Marylou was best known for her effervescent personality, strong community involvement, keen intelligence, and friendly ways. Fluent in 4 languages, she taught French and Spanish at Rumson Fair Haven high school directly after graduating from the College of New Rochelle in New York. Later, after garnering her master’s in education at Monmouth University, Marylou spent the rest of her career as a Guidance Counselor at Monmouth Regional High School until she retired in the late 1990s. She loved the beach, was a voracious reader and thoroughly enjoyed dancing. After the death of Vincent, Marylou met and married her second husband, the late Michael Fitzpatrick where they lived for nearly 20 years together in Ft. Myers, Florida.

A devout Roman Catholic, Marylou loved God and loved people.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 from 10 am – 11:30 am at the Damiano Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael’s RC Church, Long Branch at 12 noon. A Committal service will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, West Long Branch. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolences by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Mary A. O’Shea (nee Donoghue), 84, of Eatontown passed peacefully into heaven on Sunday October 16th, 2022. Mary was born on March 10th, 1938 in New York to Patrick and Katherine Donoghue. She was a graduate of the 1955 class at St. Alphonsus Commercial High School, New York. Mary and her husband Daniel joined in holy matrimony on April 29th, 1978 in New York. She worked for Metropolitan Life in New York, NY until 1982. She was a communicant of Saint Dorothea’s Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown since 1978.

Her survivors are her loving husband Daniel J. O’Shea of Eatontown, her adoring daughter Katherine M. Bunton (nee O’Shea), son-in-law Christopher J. Bunton, and her beloved grandson Kyle D. Bunton of Brick, NJ, nieces Jeannie Donoghue and Patty Donoghue Duffy, nephew Brendan O’Shea, brother Michael J. Donoghue and his wife Patricia N. Donoghue (sister in law), Patricia S. Donoghue (sister in law), William O’Shea (brother in law) and Cynthia O’Shea (sister in law).

She is predeceased by her parents Patrick and Katherine Donoghue, and her brother Patrick J. Donoghue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, October 24th, 2022, 10:30am, at Saint Dorothea’s Church in Eatontown. The Rite of Committal will be private.

Joan “Boo” McGlennon, 59, of Long Branch passed away suddenly Wednesday, October 5th.

Born in the Bronx, Boo was raised in Hazlet and moved to Long Branch in 1989. Boo graduated from Raritan High School and Brookdale College. She was Vice-President of Operations for Financial Resources, Bridgewater. Boo was a parishioner of St. Michael’s RC Church.

Boo enjoyed going to the Borgata in Atlantic City and following the New York Mets. She liked watching Gordon Ramsey’s shows including Hell’s Kitchen and Master Chef, Survivor, the Amazing Race and Housewives of New Jersey. Boo loved Southern Rock music by Marshal Tucker as well as listening to Michael Jackson. Most of all she wanted to be with her family, whether it was watching her kid’s sporting events or celebrating the Holidays. It brought her great happiness.

Boo is predeceased by her parents Ruben & Joan Trejo, her nephew Vincent Trejo and her father-in-law Thomas McGlennon, Jr.

Surviving is her husband of 32 years, Thomas H. McGlennon, III; their children Thomas, Ryan and Eric; her mother-in-law Barbara McGlennon; her brother & sister-in-law Ruben & Mary Lou Trejo; her sister Valerie Trejo; her former brother-in-law Russell Krempasky; her sister-in-law & brother-in-law Jill & Dan McCracken; her brother-in-law & sister-in-law Michael & Kim McGlennon; her nieces & nephews Nicholas Trejo, Heather & Mike Gallegos, Matthew Krempasky; Diane & John Palmer, Patty & Eric Sheridan, Abigal McGlennon, Michael McGlennon and Matthew McGlennon and great nephew Jayden Gallegos.

Visitation Monday, October 10, 4:00 – 8:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Tuesday, October 11 at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. Burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport. For messages of condolence, please visit Boo’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

Pedro Jimenez, 68 years old, of Long Branch, died Friday, October 14, 2022 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch. Pedro was born in Puerto Rico to Pedro Jimenez Sr. and Rosa Lydia Galarza. He was a sergeant at the Monmouth County Jail before retiring 13 years ago. Pedro enjoyed watching the horse races at the Monmouth Park Racetrack, visiting many casinos, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Church.

Pedro was predeceased by his father, and is survived by his loving wife Marianela Jimenez; his son, Marcus Jimenez; his step-son Joseph Anthony Scalzo; his step-daughter Angelique Abbruzzese; his four grandchildren: Sofia Grace Abbruzzese, Sergio L. Jr. Abbruzzese, Gianna Nicole Abbruzzese, and baby Isabella Cruz Abbruzzese; his sister Gloria Jimenez and her husband Fernando Guilloty; and many friends.

Gloria Orlacchio Brucker, age 94 of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 25, 1928, to Edith and Adam Orlacchio in Jersey City, New Jersey, and she graduated from Dickinson High School. Starting as a young girl, she summered in Long Branch. She was married on October 29, 1950 to her loving and dear husband, George, and moved to the Shore where she remained for the rest of her life.

She was active in many organizations throughout her lifetime and enjoyed doing charity work and serving the community. She was President many times of the SEARCH Auxiliary for Autistic Children / SEARCH Day Program. The children were close to her heart. She was President of the Monmouth University Library Association and President several times of the Henry Pollak Auxiliary of Monmouth Medical Center, where she was honored for her dedication to the Auxiliary. She was President of the Monmouth Opera Guild and a member of the Monmouth Park Charity Ball Committee, where she was honored in 2007 as the Volunteer of the Year. She was a volunteer for the American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, American Committee on Italian Migration, Columbus Day Parade Festival, Crystal Ball Committee, and Navy League.

She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Church and a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Anthony. Her faith in God was the most important thing in her life, as was her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 53 years, Dr. George J. Brucker; her parents Edith and Adam Orlacchio; her sister Marie Cunningham and husband William and their daughter Edythe and son William; her sister Katherine DeSevo and husband Matthew; her sister Juliette Page and her son Robert; daughter-in-law Nadine, and daughter Gloria; her brothers Anthony Orlacchio and Dr. William Orlacchio; her in-laws Mary and George Brucker, John and Ann Murphy, Marie Orlacchio, and Patrick Dougherty.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and all her nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. This includes her daughter Dr. Michele Brucker-Collier and husband Dr. Kevin Collier; her son Craig Brucker and wife Bonnie; her daughter Deborah Kelly and husband David Rosenbacher; and her daughter Jacqueline Stuckey and husband Robert. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brittany Collier-Ihrig and husband Michael Ihrig, Dr. Zachary Collier and wife Marie Vallido Collier, Kimberly Collier, Griffen Kelly and wife Kim, Eva Stuckey, Kellie Dougherty, Arturas Rosenbacher, and Gabrielle Rosenbacher and great granddaughters, Kylie and Kacie Box. Additionally, she is survived by her sisters-in-law Rita Orlacchio and Anita Orlacchio and her caretaker of seven years, Ellen Alfier.

Her greatest joy in life was her family, whom she loved dearly. She was the happiest when all the family was together. Her nieces and nephews were very dear to her, as were her friends who meant the world to her. She always said the most important thing in life is the love of God and family, and she was truly blessed with a beautiful life.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 3 – 8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue, Long Branch. Funeral Wednesday, 9:30 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 am at St. Michael’s Church in West End, Long Branch. Entombment will follow at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. Donations can be made to the SEARCH Day Program at 73 Wickapecko Drive, Ocean, New Jersey 07712.

Paul Falcone, 96, formerly of West Long Branch, died Thursday, October 13, 2022 in New Haven, CT.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend, Cosimo Paul Falcone was born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1926, the youngest of six children. Paul grew up in Brooklyn and Holmdel, NJ, transferring schools each spring to work on his family’s farm, and graduated from Red Bank Regional High School. A talented storyteller and entertainer, Paul enjoyed time as a stand-up comic and emcee travelling as far as the Chicago clubs.

Paul and his wife Alice moved to West Long Branch in 1957, where they lived for 62 years. Paul was active in local politics as a Democratic candidate for mayor and Borough Council. He was an avid golfer and member of Old Orchard Country Club, enjoyed time with friends and family, winter trips to Florida, and rooting for the Mets and the Jets. Paul had a long career in the produce business, most recently at A&J Produce, Neptune, until he “retired” on moving to Connecticut three years ago.

Paul was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Alice Falcone, in 2017. He is survived by his son, Paul Falcone, and daughter-in-law, Junko Nakamura Falcone, of Westbrook, CT, with whom he lived, and his daughter, Patricia O’Rourke, of Neptune, NJ. Paul was “Pop Pop” to five grandchildren who loved him dearly; Cosimo Falcone, Stacey Crowell Maiden (Michael), Terri Crowell Grider (Matthew), Christopher B. Crowell (Lori), and Courtney A. Rosa (Michael), and seven great-grandchildren, Charlotte Maiden, Alice Maiden, Jeffrey Kirk, Abigail Crowell, Sydney Rosa, Michael Rosa and Samantha Rosa. Paul is also survived by nieces and nephews, including John Tilelli, Mary Redfield and Margaret Kiley, and their families, many nieces and nephews of his wife Alice, and former son-in-law, Bruce Crowell. He will be missed by the many people he touched throughout his long life.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township.

Mildred Loverne Byrd was born on February 27, 1951 in Montpelier, VA to the proud parents Peter and Lillian Anderson. She was one of seven children. Mildred attended her early years of school in Montpelier, VA and later completed her education in Tinton Falls.

Mildred professed Christ at an early age and went on to become a long standing member of St. Thomas AME Zion Church in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Mildred was preceded in death by her parents Peter and Lillian Anderson, sister Bernice, four brothers Junius, James, Jack and William.

She is survived by her husband Willie Byrd Sr. of Tinton Falls, NJ; daughter Cherene Gamble; two sons Willie Byrd Jr. and Terrence Byrd all residing in Tinton Falls, NJ; four grandchildren Anthony Bryant, Katrina Fehr, Darryl Gamble Jr. and Nakeira Byrd; sister Regina Williams of Pensacola, FL (sons David and Nicholas) and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and some very special devoted and loving friends.

Lawson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 243 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740, 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Robby Lee Wilson 38, transitioned at Lenox Hill Hospital, Manhattan, NY, On Thursday October 6, 2022. Robby was born at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ to Sherry Dortch-Brown and Bobby Wilson. He attended Academy Charter High School, in Belmar NJ. He also attended Brookdale Community College for two years; he loved fashion and design. He also graduated from Cosmetology School in Long Branch, NJ.

Robby worked as a licensed Cosmetologist throughout New Jersey and New York. He loved to listen to music, some of his favorite artists were Anita Baker, Sade, Donna Summers and of course House Music. He much-loved karaoke and really enjoyed traveling, always excited about the next adventure. He valued physical fitness and liked working out.

He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life like dancing, riding his bicycle, walking his dogs, looking after his cat, and making his clients look beautiful.

Robby is predeceased by his father Bobby Wilson, Maternal grandparents: Harriet Gray and Llyod Pettway, Maternal Aunts; Mary Ross, Tina Jones, Ann Pasha-Williams; Paternal Grandparents; Walter and Lora Wilson, Paternal Aunts Jackie Wilson, Lora Wilson, Delores Wilson, Linda Herb.

Robby is survived by his Mother Sherry Dortch-Brown, Sister, Letitia B. Dortch, Debbie Williams, Brothers, Lawrence Dortch, Anthony Dortch, (wife) Alethia Dortch, Gary Dortch, Dominick Dortch, (wife) Yasman Dortch, Devaughn Dortch (wife) Tetia Blount-Dortch. Paternal siblings; Robert Wilson, Chris, Barbara, and Kevin; maternal aunts Georgia Summer (Walter Summer), Irmina Forrest (Sylvester Forrest), Barbara Mitchell (Vernon Mitchell), Irene Thompson, and Erma Lee Gray; maternal uncle Hal Gray; paternal aunts, Rose Foster, Helen Albany, and Lorene Bond; nieces and nephews Shanae Dortch, Takeya Norman, Imere, Stroman, Ijhire Dortch, Born Rahmell Blueford, Nature Blueford, Deyvon Dortch, Domorian Dortch, Yannah Dortch, Milan Dortch, Raven Johnson, and Wellington Williams, World’s Best Ephraim Walker! Loving Pets, Dogs: Dagger, Cloak, Mango, Plum, Vanilla Bean Biscuit and Cat; Mittens as well as a host family and friends.