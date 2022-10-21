Free Holiday Photos Taken at Long Branch Public Library

Long Branch Sewerage Authority Notice of Public HearingOctober 20, 2022
RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery Awarded $3.75M SAMHSA Grant to Expand Access to Medication for Opioid Use Disorder and Recovery ServicesOctober 24, 2022
Make an appointment to get your holiday photo taken for free!
Bring your family, your phone and props and have your photo taken for free in front of a backdrop of your choice. Use your photo for seasonal greeting cards or just as a keepsake. Staff will be available for assistance. The library will not be printing photos. Also, sorry but no pets!
Reservations are required and start on November 1st. To make a reservation, contact Kate Angelo at 732-222-3900 x2300 or kangelo@longbranchlib.org.
Many thanks to the Friends of the Long Branch Free Public Library who sponsored this initiative!