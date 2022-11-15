Kushner Builds Upon Leasing Success Welcoming Three New Tenants to The Shops at Pier Village

Long Branch – Kushner announces it has signed new retail leases to bring three exciting businesses to the growing tenant roster at Pier Village, the year-round oceanfront residential, retail and recreational destination in Long Branch, N.J. Lifestyle brand, Salt Life, will lease 3,453 square feet marking its first Northeast retail location. Strand Salon will expand its beauty concept opening its fourth location leasing 5,000 square feet while Remedy Realm will open its first permanent location taking 1,729 square feet at The Shops at Pier Village. All three businesses are scheduled to open by the spring of 2023.

Founded in 2003 by four avid watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Fla., Salt Life has become one of the nation’s leading lifestyle brands. Salt Life merchandise can be found in surf shops, specialty stores, department stores and sporting goods retailers across the country as well as in the brand’s 21 retail locations. Its new retail location at The Shops at Pier Village marks Salt Life’s first foray into the northeastern market and highlights the continued four-season appeal of the property’s retail offerings.

Strand Salon is a unique concept that provides beauty professionals with luxurious customizable room rentals curated to meet their needs. Currently operating three locations in with two in Paramus and one in Englewood, N.J., the company will significantly grow its footprint and geographic reach with the opening of its new 5,000-square-foot space at The Shops at Pier Village.

Created by Dr. Avraham Schreiber, Remedy Realm is a healthcare concept offering a range of IV drips, Peptide injections, facial aesthetic treatments and other services designed to help people live and feel their best. Previously operating as a successful pop-up at The Shops at Pier Village, Remedy Realm’s new permanent 1,729-square-foot home will ensure convenient access to all their services for both residents and visitors of the development.

“We have always known that the success of Pier Village has relied upon making it a sought-after destination for retail and service tenants from January to December,” said Nicole Kushner Meyer of Kushner. “These three leases showcase our success in making that vision a reality and we are proud to welcome each of them to our one-of-a-kind community.”

Since being acquired by Kushner in 2014, The Shops at Pier Village have become one of New Jersey’s most in-demand retail destinations. Its highly adaptable retail spaces are paired with unmatched access to over 2.3 million annual visitors and the 493 luxury rental apartments, 243 upscale condos and 91 hotel rooms found at the property. In addition, Kushner has created a variety of programming and community events that attract visitors throughout the year, including a Fall Festival and Pooch Parade, Halloween Spooktacular, winter ice skating rink, and a wide variety of holiday programming.

Ryan Stark man, Director at Pierson Commercial, the exclusive retail leasing agent for The Shops at Pier Village, added, “The wide range of business models for each of these three tenants speaks to Pier Village’s ability to provide the type of real estate that businesses of any kind need to thrive. We are excited about our continued work with potential tenants to welcome them to the property and further cement its status as one of New Jersey’s most successful and desirable retail developments.”

Pier Village is currently 92% leased with a limited number of retail and restaurant leasing opportunities available starting from approximately 1,200 square feet to over 5,000 square feet. All restaurant spaces can accommodate outdoor dining. To learn more about securing a home in New Jersey’s premier retail destination, please contact Ryan Starkman of Pierson Commercial Real Estate at (732) 724-4501.