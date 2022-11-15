Gopal applauds Murphy’s decision to continue funding school-based mental health services

TRENTON– In response to Governor Murphy’s decision to continue funding for school-based youth service programs while the state works to implement a more comprehensive regional health system to expand New Jersey students’ access to behavioral health services, Senator Vin Gopal, Chair of the Senate Education Committee, issued the following statement: “National research shows that one in five teenagers lives with severe mental health issues and that youth suicide rates continue to rise. Making quality behavioral health care accessible to all of our students with mental health needs must be given the greatest priority. I am pleased to see that state funding for school based youth services will continue in the 90 districts that have them. These services are vital and need to continue so there is no lapse in any services. Here in Monmouth County, The Source in Red Bank has been a model statewide for true mental health services. At the same time – we should continue to pursue a statewide system so every child in the state has access to quality mental health services. The two can absolutely happen at the same time and I thank the Governor’s office for going in this direction.”