Local Obituaries

Robert W. Goldrick, Sr. 91 of West Long Branch, died Friday at Complete Care at Shorrock Gardens, Brick N.J.

He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, where he became a Brooklyn Dodger’s fan. Once the Dodger’s moved to California, Mr. Goldrick became a fan of the NY Mets, although in the playoffs he would root for the Yankees if the Mets were not in it. He was also a fan of the NY Giants and the Dallas Cowboys.

He proudly served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war, serving on the U.S.S. Sicily. Following his honorable discharge, he attended the Delehanty Institute School of Drafting in New York, NY. He worked for over twenty years for Western Union Co., New York City, and left the company as a Supervising Draftsman.

Mr. Goldrick loved the beach at Point Pleasant, preparing sandwiches and drinks in coolers for his family to spend the day. He would set up his area near the pier, so he could sit under the pier and not worry about putting up an umbrella. He loved getting raw clams, along with a sausage, pepper and onion sandwich followed by his favorite Breyers Neapolitan Ice Cream.

A Frank Sinatra fan, he and his wife Rosemary’s wedding song was “Love and Marriage”, he enjoyed Arlo Guthrie and all Irish music including “Fields of Athenry.” A devoted Catholic, he was a long-time parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle in Old Bridge N.J., and then later became a parishioner at Jerome RC Church in West Long Branch.

He was pre-deceased by his son Gerard Goldrick and his granddaughter, Noël Goldrick; two siblings, Margaret Robertson and John Goldrick.

Surviving is his wife of 67 years, Rosemary Goldrick; five children, Maureen and Michael Jones, Boerne, Texas, Robert and Judite Goldrick, West Long Branch, William Goldrick, South Amboy, Rosemarie and Anthony Valinotti, Hamilton and Paul and Joy Goldrick, Brick; his grandchildren, Alexandra, Jon, Kathryn and her husband Michael, Lauren, Daniel, Laura and Adrianna; two great grandchildren, Connor Robert and Scarlet May.

Joan Todd, 94, a lifelong resident of Long Branch died at her home on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd.

Mrs. Todd was a graduate of Long Branch High School, Wittenberg University, where she earned her undergraduate degree in Education and Monmouth University, where she earned a Master’s in Education. She taught Art and Music in several local school systems, including Long Branch before moving on to teach at Ranney School in Tinton Falls.

She collected friends and antiques. She had many piano students, and her lessons led some to a future in music. She loved to play the piano and swim. Mrs. Todd was a member of Takanassee Beach Club. She was a Communicant of St. Michael’s RC Church, Long Branch.

Joan is pre-deceased by her husband, Leonard E. Todd in 2010.

Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Suzanne Todd, Flemington, NJ; and her 3 grandchildren, Elisabeth Todd and her wife, Skye Barnick, McKeena Todd and Schuyler Todd.

To share a favorite memory or send a message of condolence please visit Mrs. Todd’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

SALLY GLADDEN AUSTIN, age 81, passed away on November 6, 2022. Sally was born January 17, 1941 in Red Bank, NJ where she graduated from Red Bank High School and Monmouth Medical Nursing School in Long Branch, NJ. She was a devoted nurse and worked for 40 years at Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, NJ. Sally was a devoted member of Second Baptist Church in Long Branch where she was member of the Nurse’s Ministry. Sally was pre-deceased by her parents Sally H. and Colonel R. Austin and her sister Phyllis A. Reynolds. She is survived by her beloved son Timothy Nowlin, Tinton Falls NJ; sister Geraldine Brown, Charlotte, NC; grandson Keenan Nowlin, Tinton Falls, NJ; granddaughter Chanika Lewis, Red Bank, NJ; nephew Harold R. Albert (Cheryl), Fair Haven, NJ; niece Sally Ann Brown, Charlotte, NC; nephew Powell Reynolds, Edgewater Park NJ; nephew Keith Reynolds (Lori), Mt Laurel NJ and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/GuestbookDamiano’s link God saw the road was getting rough

The hills so hard to climb

So, he gently closed her loving eyes

And whispered “Peace Be Thine”

Sadly missed,

The Family To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sally Gladden Austin, please visit our floral store. Marie Rose Carini 90 passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in West Long Branch on Tuesday November 8, 2022. Marie was born in The Little Italy section of NYC. She was the only child of Vincent and Victoria Cardenchise. At 5 years old Marie’s dad passed away forcing her mom to work leaving Marie in the care of her loving grandmother and three caring uncles who all became her surrogate father. After graduating high school Marie took a job with the New York Telephone company where she remained until getting married in 1952 to her lifetime sweetheart Frank, followed by the birth of daughter Vicky in 1953, followed by son Paul in 1957. The family moved to Matawan NJ in 1963. Later in the mid 70’s Marie returned to work, first as a hostess with Holiday Inn on Woodbridge, later with JC Penny of East Brunswick where she remained until retiring in the early 90’s. Followed retirement, Marie and Frank moved to the Anchorage Ocean Front Condominiums. Besides her family Marie’s greatest passion was traveling, with many trips to Europe and the Caribbean. She was predeceased by her husband Frank in 2018. Surviving are her children Vicky Musto and Paul Carini as well as their respective spouses, Michael and Marie and also, cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Eric M. Baker, 40, originally from Randolph, NJ, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2022. He lived his life with passion and a carefree attitude. Born on July 31, 1982, in Livingston, New Jersey, Eric was the eldest child of Frederick and Gail Baker, and brother to sister Alexis. He grew up in Randolph and graduated from Trinity Pawling School in Pawling, NY. Eric went on to attend Northeastern University, but ultimately left school and joined the United States Navy. During his time with the Navy, Eric was assigned to the USS Pinckney stationed in San Diego, CA and worked as a Yeoman (YN). Eric received several recognitions during his service including a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Eric was a talented athlete and loved playing hockey. He enjoyed fishing, JETS football and good food. He was blessed with three beautiful daughters, and he loved them more than anything. Eric will be remembered as a free-spirited man, who marched to the beat of his own drum. Eric is predeceased by his grandparents Miriam and Abraham Baker and Lucille and Karneig Tashjian. He is survived by his loving parents Dr. Frederick and Gail Baker, his sister Alexis and her husband Adam, wife Cherry Anne, and daughters Alyssa (11), Brooklyn (8), and Casey (7), niece Sloane and nephew Ashton. Eric is also survived by his extended family including his uncle, aunt, cousins, and many friends he met over the course of his life. In lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka KS 66675-8517 or by visiting: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook Damiano link To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eric M. Baker, please visit our floral store.

Yaneza Ortiz was born on October 17, 1974 in Bronx, New York, and passed away on November 27, 2022 in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Yaneza will always be remembered for her vibrant energy and magnetic personality, as well as her absolute passion for fun, family and friends. As the saying goes, “she loved you as a stranger before she liked you as a friend.” She received openly all new friendships and surrogate siblings with true love, accepting them completely as they were. In true Boriqua fashion, she would sing and dance simply to pass the time, a trait that all Ortiz’s are proud of and will remember her by. Yaneza is survived by her mother, Myriam; her three daughters: Shalayna (Shay), Shaniece, and Myriam-Amaris (Mimi); and so many cousins, extended relatives, friends who will miss her dearly. A funeral service will be held in Yaneza’s honor on Friday December 9th at Fiore Funeral Home,

236 Monmouth Rd, Oakhurst, NJ 07755

with a viewing at 10:00am and service at 1:00pm.

The repast (meal)will follow at

Falco Brothers Catering

1110 NJ-35, Ocean Township, NJ 07712 In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Partners for Women and Justice, an organization dedicated to helping domestic violence victims.

Joanne Mary Graulich, 88, of Brielle/Long Branch passed away on Friday, November 25, 2022.

She was born in Long Branch and was a graduate of Long Branch High School class of 1952 and a graduate of Monmouth Memorial Hospital School of Nursing class of 1955.

Her last employer was Liberty Mutual Insurance Company where she was employed as a Rehabilitation Nurse returning in 1996 after 10 years.

She was a past member of the Asbury Park Women’s Club where she was Garden Chairman and a past member of the Brielle Garden Club. She is a member of the Riverview Seniors of Brielle.

She was an avid mahjong and bridge player; she loved to travel and spend winters in Florida. Her greatest joy was her family, friends and her granddaughters.

She was predeceased by her parents, Andrew and Martha Kwartek; ex-husband, Albert C. Graulich and brother Don Warek.

Survivors include her daughter Diane and son-in-law Ronald, her granddaughters, Julia, Victoria, Renee and Diana whom she loved unconditionally, and her son David and daughter-in-law Terry.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 2-4 pm on Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 am Thursday at Our Lady Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Church in Long Branch followed by burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery in West Long Branch. For condolences, please visit wwwfiorefuneralhomes.com.

Robert Michael Angello, 59, passed away on November 22, 2022. He was the first of four children born to Patrick and Patricia Angello of West Long Branch, NJ.

In his youth, Rob served as an altar boy at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in West Long Branch. His love for music blossomed at a young age and he played the trumpet in the Frank Antonides Elementary School band. He was a member of the bowling and ski clubs at Shore Regional High School, where he graduated in 1981.

In his teen years, Rob taught himself to play the drums, for which he had a natural talent. He played with numerous bands, notably The Secret Syde, The Flippity Jibbits and The Blasés. He frequently performed at the Brighton Bar in Long Branch and the Green Parrot in Neptune. He played in many other venues in New Jersey and New York including the iconic CBGBs in Manhattan and Maxwells in Hoboken. He worked in construction and similar jobs until the late 1990s when he became a project manager for New Jersey Transit, where he organized a holiday band with other musician colleagues to entertain at employee parties every year.

In addition to music, Rob had many talents and interests. He was a skilled carpenter who could build or fix just about anything, and he always showed up when someone needed help with home projects or repairs. He was a member of the Jersey Shore Running Club and ran the New York City Marathon in 1998. He coached as a volunteer for the Long Branch Little League for several years in the early 2000s. He was interested in history and photography and he was an excellent cook. He loved to surf and spent a lot of time on the water and the beaches in Long Branch with friends. He was outgoing, social and comical, to put it mildly. He knew a LOT of people and he made all of us laugh.

Most of all, Rob loved to be with his two daughters, Amy and Kasey. He was the ultimate “Fun Dad.” He taught them how to surf and ride bikes, took them on nature walks, and showed them how interesting the world around us can be when we look at it from different angles. He took them on trips to the outer banks of North Carolina and train rides to New York. He was just like one of the kids in the many delightfully chaotic playdates he “instigated” for Amy and Kasey with their cousins and friends.

Rob is predeceased by his parents Patrick Angello and Patricia Welsh Angello. He is survived by his two daughters, Amelia “Amy” Violet Angello and Kasey Elizabeth Angello of Princeton, NJ; sister Karen and her husband Robert Loehr, sister Judy and her husband Ron Lockwood, and brother David, all residing in West Long Branch; and ten nieces and nephews: Ryan, Nolan, Hannah, Shannon, Alexandra (“Ally”) and Daniel (“Danny”), Gillian, Owen, Tori and Mayu.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Rob’s memory to Clean Ocean Action, 49 Avenel Blvd., Long Branch, NJ 07740.

Frank Barricelli “Uncle Frank”, 78, of Oceanport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born in Red Bank and raised in Keansburg. He attended Keansburg public schools and Middletown Township High School. He was a graduate of New Jersey Institute of Technology class of 1966. Frank was employed by the U.S. Army and based in Fort Monmouth. He and his team were instrumental in developing a communication system that led to the saving of many soldiers lives. He was an avid gardener and especially proud of his rose bushes and fig trees. He was a collector of rare statues which he displayed in his yard and rare porcelain figures from around the world, which adorned his house. He was an active member of the Oceanport Historical Society and the driving force behind their soon to be completed book detailing the history of Oceanport.

Frank was pre-deceased by his parents, Frank & Mary Barricelli, his older sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Vincent Fiore, his younger brother, John, nieces, Beth Barricelli and Maria Fiore and great nephew, Kevin DeGraw.

He is survived by his older brother, William and his wife Jane Barricelli; nieces; Donna and Stuart DeGraw, Lisa and Alex Trojakowski and Gina Fiore; nephews, Vincent and Deborah Fiore, Bob Fiore and Joe Fiore; great nieces, Alicia and Danielle DeGraw, Nikki and Remi Setteducati, Mary and Ali Memon and Payton and Reese Fiore; great nephews, Vinnie Naseem, Bobby Fiore, Jr. and Michael and Nicholas Vlahakes and 2 great-great nephews, Rayyan and Armaan Memon, whom he cherished all as his own. He was a devoted family man who was especially proud of the accomplishments of his family.