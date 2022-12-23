MC Planning Board presents 2022 Merit Awards to Friends of Jackson Woods

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, in partnership with the Monmouth County Planning Board, presented two organizations with 2022 Merit Awards during a Planning Board meeting held on Dec. 19.

“On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, I want to commend our award recipients and the Planning Board for taking this opportunity to recognize the great work being done to support our communities,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “I look forward to seeing these organizations and programs grow and enhance our remarkable County.”

“Once again, the Monmouth County Planning Board has done an extraordinary job at recognizing plans, projects and organizations that truly add community value to our great County,” said Commissioner Ross F. Licitra. “Thank you to all the organizations that continue to make Monmouth County a wonderful place to live and visit.”

Friends of Jackson Woods, Long Branch

Category: Creativity & Innovation; Environmental, Resiliency & Sustainability

Jackson Woods Park, a 13-acre natural green space in Long Branch that was neglected and damaged by Superstorm Sandy, has been transformed into an area of passive recreation, environmental education, promotion of the arts, preservation of Long Branch’s rich history, while protecting the unique ecosystem of the area and the habitat it provides for local wildlife. This has been done with the support of the City of Long Branch, Monmouth Conservation Foundation, local volunteer organizations, and the Friends of Jackson Woods- led by volunteers Kathy Buchan and Nan Simon.

Category: Public Service in Planning (Community & Culture Category); Housing (Development & Redevelopment Category)

Currently only 25% of Asbury Park residents own their homes. One of the best ways to transform a distressed community is to increase opportunities for current residents to become homeowners and Parkview AP provides this opportunity.

The property was vacant for nearly 52 years. The project was one of the recommendations of the Springwood Avenue Redevelopment Plan and West Side Choice Neighborhood Transformation Plan. Each Parkview AP lot features a 3 bedroom, 2 ½ bath single family home fronting Springwood Avenue, and a 1-bedroom rental unit above the adjacent garage. This provides the option for homeowners to rent out the rear unit to help pay their mortgage. The development consists of 3 deed restricted affordable units, and 7 market rate units. The development broke ground in 2020 and is anticipated for completion in 2023. Interfaith Neighbors marketed to the local community, so they had the first opportunity to purchase one of the homes prior to them being listed on the MLS. To date, 6 of the 10 units have been closed on and are occupied, and the other 4 have buyers for the anticipated completion next year.

The Planning Board established the Merit Awards Program in 1984 to recognize those plans, projects, programs, individuals, municipalities, businesses, community leaders and stakeholder organizations that have made a significant contribution to the advancement of planning and planning outcomes in Monmouth County.

For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or call the Monmouth County Division of Planning at 732-431-7460.