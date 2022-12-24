Pallone Secures $51.3 Million in Federal Funding that includes $1.25 million for the restoration of the Church of the Presidents

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) secured $51,373,858 for 15 projects in Middlesex and Monmouth Counties in a federal spending bill for Fiscal Year 2023. The projects will help rebuild and repair infrastructure, support public health and educational facilities, invest in scientific research, and improve coastal resilience. President Biden is expected to sign the bill soon.

“These projects are a major achievement for my Congressional district and will help rebuild critical infrastructure, promote public health, and bolster educational funding in Middlesex and Monmouth Counties,” Congressman Pallone said. “These investments will also help create jobs with better pay, make us safer, strengthen our communities, and address the climate crisis. I’m proud that we were able to get these projects across the finish line and look forward to seeing President Biden sign the underlying legislation into law.”