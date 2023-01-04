City Hires New Administrator Long Branch Resident Charles F. Shirley Jr. Returns in a New Role 

Long Branch – Mayor John Pallone announced that Charles Shirley Jr. will be the new City Administrator for Long Branch effective January 3, 2023. His official appointment will be on the agenda for the January 11 Mayor John Pallone announced that Charles Shirley Jr. will be the new City Administrator for Long Branch effective January 3, 2023. His official appointment will be on the agenda for the January 11 th council meeting. Charley Shirley Jr. has in-depth experience with local government in many facets. He most recently worked for the city in law enforcement from 1997 until retiring in 2022. Charley has a strong background in administration of municipal affairs that includes purchasing, personnel, grant management, and budgets. He also has years of experience in his roles as Fire Marshal, Ex-Chief of the West Long Branch Fire Department, Emergency Management, and Code Enforcement.

“We are very happy to have hired Charley Shirley Jr. as our new Business Administrator. He comes with decades of municipal government experience, most recently retiring as a Lieutenant in the Long Branch police department. Charley knows LongBranch and also most importantly cares about the city. ” Mayor Pallone said.

Charley Shirley has strong ties to the City of Long Branch. He played a vital role in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, leading the city to receive millions in recovery money. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he started both the city testing and vaccination sites, which assisted thousands of residents. He has had dozens of honors and awards throughout his career including multiple Valor awards, Life Saving Award, and Fireman of the Year.