Sea Bright Beach Volleyball Leagues Hiring Part Time Operations Manager

Help conduct the 11th year of Sea Bright Beach Volleyball Leagues! In this partially remote role, you’ll help coordinate one of the most beloved summer events on the Jersey Shore. The hours and schedule are flexible and uniquely rewarding as half your time will be spent at the beach witnessing laughs, glorious victories, and agonizing defeats.

Key Responsibilities

• Customer communication: Assist with email and social media communications to help players get the info they need to have a maximally enjoyable experience.

• Website management: Assist with adjusting online rosters, schedules, and standings.

• On-site management: About two evenings per week during live play, you will be the on-site presence at Sea Bright Public Beach to answer questions and oversee operations.

Role Details

• $22/hr starting pay

• Part-time, partially remote, contract position, with flexible schedule

• March – May:

◦ Fully remote

◦ ~5 hours /wk

• June – August

◦ Half remote, half @ beach

◦ 10 – 15 hours /wk

To apply, respond to this email with a brief summary of your interest + resume or link to work history (e.g. LinkedIn profile).

We look forward to hearing from you!