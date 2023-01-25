Happy New Year to all Friends of Jackson Woods

By Kathy Buchan and Nan Simon, Friends of Jackson Woods

January is a month for contemplation. Although the weather has been unusually warm, we haven’t had any work days in the park. However, behind the scenes we have been busy! Working with Beacon Awards for March installation, we have ordered beautiful signs to recognize the artists and creators whose unique art pieces grace the park, as well as the groups and individuals who have created wonderful aesthetic spaces throughout the park.

Our latest art installation, Pop’s Guitar, is now in place, located near the pond. A bike repair station is on order as well as tables for the classroom area. And the Long Branch DPW has promised us a bike rack for those who want to park and walk the trails. We also have another beautiful stone bench that will be installed near

the pond as soon as the weather permits.

We are also working with Monmouth Conservation Foundation, the NJ Arts Council and the DEP on our grant for a unique art installation called Rising Waters and a performance piece called Web of Life. Dorsey and Rich Lucas are the artists creating the sculpture and the performance piece which will educate the public on coastal hazards and risks, as well as actions that can be

taken to reduce the risk of climate impacts. We are really looking forward to the culmination of

this project.

The pond is still a priority and we are doing our homework on how best to restore the water quality, provide enhanced wildlife habitat, and generally improve the park’s ecosystem.

Removal of invasive species is an ongoing battle.

Trail improvement is also an area of concern. With more and more people walking through the park we want the trails to be as safe and accessible as possible. We welcome your input on this topic as well as your ideas, thoughts and concerns regarding Jackson Woods. We are looking forward to spring and meeting up again with our Tuesday work crew. See you on the trails at Jackson Woods. While you’re there, visit the new guitar sculpture, look for our

snowmen, and keep an eye out for our new bench. There are surprises around every corner!

Stay healthy and active

￼Kathy Buchan and Nan Simon