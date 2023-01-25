MMC committed to childbirth support: Supports National Human Trafficking Awareness Day

Monmouth Medical Center is committed to partnering with and empowering women and families with knowledge and support throughout their childbirth journeys—from the moment they consider starting a family to ongoing postpartum care such as our comprehensive Breastfeeding Wellness Center. Today on Maternal Health Awareness Day, NJMom’s Marisa Brahney and her cameraman visited the center and sat in on a support group session in the LiveWell Center at the Anne Vogel Family Care & Wellness Center in Eatontown. Thank you NJMom for helping spread the word on this important program!

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day was recognized on January 11th. In recognition of this important day, team members of the Family Planning and Ob/Gyn Residency Program at MMC joined the Department of Homeland Security’s @dhsbluecampaign in wearing blue today to raise awareness of #humantrafficking.