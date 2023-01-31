Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

Hello, good friends! My name is Bruce and I am a 3 year-old Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier Mix weighing 44 pounds.

I’m a very special little guy who will need a little time to get used to new people and places. When I first arrived at the shelter, I was very anxious and didn’t love a lot of touching. Now that I’m settling in with people I trust, I’m getting more and more comfortable and confident.

I’ll be looking for lots of attention when I warm up, particularly by asking for gentle belly rubs. You’ll also see my energetic and jumpy side with how much I love my toys and going for walks.

I’ll thrive with experienced dog owners and kids 12+ who will give me the time I need to become your newest, cutest family member. I could potentially go home with another resident dog too.

Interested in this unique dude? We are open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!