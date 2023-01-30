ASTEP and Helping Hands serving the community

On Saturday afternoon Veronica Stubbs and volunteers from ASTEP (After School Tutorial Educational Program) in Long Branch, held their Winter Coat Giveaway at the Second Baptist Church on Liberty Street. The group was giving away new and gently used winter coats for kids and adults. At the same time Helping Hands and volunteers led by Billy Brown, was offering hot food to anyone who would like to take a meal home or sit and relax at a table to dine in.

Both groups will be at the church again next Saturday, Feb. 4, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm.

Helping Hands is at the Second Baptist Church every Saturday giving out meal.