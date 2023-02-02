Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce introduces new officers

The Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Meet the Officers” at Ocean Place Resort and Spa on Tuesday evening. There were many members, new and old, enjoying the evening with a wonderful spread of food presented by the Ocean Place and drinks from the bar.

New Chamber President Ed Johnson introduced himself and talked about how he is looking forward the upcoming two years and then thanked outgoing president Pauline Poyner. He spoke about how much she has accomplished while president and her many years supporting and volunteering at chamber events. Ed and Chamber Director Ally Martin then presented Pauline with a beautiful plaque and gavel that read, “In sincere appreciation for your years of committed and dedicated service to the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce.”

Pauline spoke about being president during COVID, admitting it was a challenge, but she had a great time.

If you would like to join the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce call 732-222-0400.