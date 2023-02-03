Broadway Loan Company Marks 100 Years of Lending

“Many people are living paycheck-to-paycheck,” Ansell said, and most of the time the customer leaves jewelry as collateral. “The payback rate is 95 percent,” she said, and Joe Carl adds that his experience in the jewelry business is helpful in determining what something is worth today. “We’ll evaluate the item, make you an an instant cash loan offer, and give you six months to pay the loan back with state-regulated interest. Once you’ve paid us back, you get your belongings back.”

There are strict laws covering pawn shops. Marcy Ansell says customers must be 18 years old and possess a current photo ID which is verified with the police. They do not accept firearms as collateral or tools which could prevent someone from earning a living. They are licensed by the State Department of Banking and Insurance and audited by the state.

Broadway Loan Co. has been in business since 1923 and has been in the Moss family since the mid 1940’s when Marcy’s father Gene Moss purchased the shop. In addition to running the busi- ness, Gene Moss was well known in Long Branch for his community involvement. He was honored when a one-mile stretch of the boardwalk between Morris and Brighton Avenues in the West End is dedicated “The Moss Mile.”