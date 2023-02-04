Donlon and Peterpaul receive Democratic nomination for State Assembly in the 11 Legislative District

American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. An avid surfer, Margie lives in Ocean Township with her husband Ron and daughters Amalia and Vera.

“We are humbled by the overwhelming support we received by the Monmouth County delegates and excited to get started,” stated Margie Donlon. “Our team, led by Senator Gopal, is the only one that wants to work across the aisle to promote civility and bipartisanship in order to invest in the future of Monmouth County families.”

Judge Luanne Peterpaul (Ret.), a former County Prosecutor, has tried a number of successful cases against criminals – which includes those who have committed thefts and homicide. Most recently, she served as a Municipal Judge for the City of Long Branch and for the City of Asbury Park. She was named by the New Jersey Law Journal list as one of the Diverse Attorneys of the Year. Peterpaul has appeared on Court TV as a guest panelist and on other news outlets as a legal analyst. She previously served as Chair of the Board for Garden State Equality – where she was instrumental in persuading the New Jersey State Legislature to enact bi-partisan Anti-Bullying legislation. A graduate of Duquesne University, and Seton Hall School of Law, she lives with her wife Robin in Long Branch.

“I have dedicated my life to giving back to my community and fighting for fair treatment of all families in and out of the courtroom. Now I am excited for the opportunity to continue doing so in Trenton with the support of the Monmouth County Democrats,” said Luanne Peterpaul. “We are a unified team looking forward to the opportunity to work together for the people of LD11. There is certainly a lot of work to do, but the early support shown by our Democratic leaders, small businesses, community members, colleagues and friends will be how we win back the Assembly this November.”

