Donlon and Peterpaul receive Democratic nomination for State Assembly in the 11 Legislative District

OCEAN TWP – Dr. Margie Donlon (Ocean Twp.) and Judge Luanne Peterpaul (Ret.) (Long Branch) have received the Democratic nomination for State Assembly in the 11th Legislative District. The vote by mail ballots were tallied by the Democratic Commissioners of the Monmouth County Board of Elections. Over 300 delegates received ballots and 260 ballots were returned. Donlon received 221 and Peterpaul received 204, securing their spots on the ballot alongside current Senator Vin Gopal (Long Branch) on the Monmouth County Line this June.
“The work begins now to make sure we get the representation we deserve in Trenton,” said Senator Vin Gopal. “I am excited to run with Margie and Luanne, because they represent the best of Monmouth County, and our priorities perfectly align. I know I can rely on them to help me fight for stronger public safety measures, make the right investments in programs and services, and best prepare Monmouth County and the State of New Jersey for the future.”
Dr. Margie Donlon, a practicing physician, currently serves as Deputy Mayor of Ocean Township. She was elected in 2019 as the top vote-getter in a nine candidate race. She has been a major advocate for open space, shared-services and programs supporting our seniors and veterans. Donlon holds a Masters in Public Health from Yale University and her Medical Degree from the University of Rochester. She is Board Certified by the
American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. An avid surfer, Margie lives in Ocean Township with her husband Ron and daughters Amalia and Vera.
“We are humbled by the overwhelming support we received by the Monmouth County delegates and excited to get started,” stated Margie Donlon. “Our team, led by Senator Gopal, is the only one that wants to work across the aisle to promote civility and bipartisanship in order to invest in the future of Monmouth County families.”
Judge Luanne Peterpaul (Ret.), a former County Prosecutor, has tried a number of successful cases against criminals – which includes those who have committed thefts and homicide. Most recently, she served as a Municipal Judge for the City of Long Branch and for the City of Asbury Park. She was named by the New Jersey Law Journal list as one of the Diverse Attorneys of the Year. Peterpaul has appeared on Court TV as a guest panelist and on other news outlets as a legal analyst. She previously served as Chair of the Board for Garden State Equality – where she was instrumental in persuading the New Jersey State Legislature to enact bi-partisan Anti-Bullying legislation. A graduate of Duquesne University, and Seton Hall School of Law, she lives with her wife Robin in Long Branch.
“I have dedicated my life to giving back to my community and fighting for fair treatment of all families in and out of the courtroom. Now I am excited for the opportunity to continue doing so in Trenton with the support of the Monmouth County Democrats,” said Luanne Peterpaul. “We are a unified team looking forward to the opportunity to work together for the people of LD11. There is certainly a lot of work to do, but the early support shown by our Democratic leaders, small businesses, community members, colleagues and friends will be how we win back the Assembly this November.”
