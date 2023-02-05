OT girls basketball Sterns Trailer Athlete of the Week

Shore Regional hosted and beat Asbury Park 57-40. It was also senior day for the Blue Devils. Pictured are (3) Brett Sweeney, (1) Liam Gajewski, (40) Jake Walker, (10) Donovan Hughes, (12) Richard Syuder and (2) Ben Levy. Head Coach Eric Mazur on the right and assistants on the left.
With the 54-28 win over Shore Regional, the Spartans of Ocean Township won their first Shore Conference Divisional title since 1997. Pictured are head coach Michael Lazur in the back, (40) Ave Chebookjian, (24) Emilie Peters, (23) Abby Desmarais, (44) Sofia Chebookjian, (35) Gamila Betton, (33) Kayden Clark, (32) Jineen Ayyash, (25) Barbara Sabbagh, (10) Caroline Bariscillo, (22) Eli Clark, Peter Vetrano and Gregg Kryzanoski.
One of the fastest players in the Shore Conference on the ice is Alex Haar (16), a senior forward for Ocean Township. He also owns all scoring, assists and points records for the Spartans, and scored four goals in the 7-1 win over Marlboro.