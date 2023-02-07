Local Obituaries

Richard J. Bohnert Sr., 83, of Delray Beach, FL formerly of Monmouth Beach passed away Wednesday February 2 surrounded by his family.

Richard was born and raised in Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1958. He was a paid fireman for Oliver Byron Fire Company and served his country honorably from 1962-1968. He was co-owner of B&W Trucking Company and Tinton Falls Contracting before retiring. He was previously a board member and past President for Shore Regional High School Board of Education, and a board member for the Ronald McDonald house. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play all their sports growing up. In addition, he enjoyed watching Yankee Baseball and Villanova Basketball surrounded by his numerous pets which he had throughout his life.

Richard is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Helen (Hoyt) Bohnert; his sister, Cynthia Townsend and his Grandson, Jon Carlos.

Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years Elizabeth Bohnert; his sister, Betty Juliano; his children Richard Bohnert Jr and Kevin Bohnert; daughter in law Karen and his beloved grandchildren RJ, Morgan and Hayley Bohnert, and his nieces and nephews.

Visitation Wednesday February 8th 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial will be Friday, February 10th 11:00 am at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Richard’s memory to the Ronald McDonald House of Central & Northern New Jersey; www.rmh-cnj.org.

With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Carmela Marie Bettigole. Our loving, devoted mother and friend to the many lives she touched, peacefully passed away on February 4, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was a shining light in the lives of all who knew her, bringing joy and love wherever she went, endlessly loved to the moon and back, more than all the stars in sky.

Carmela lived the life she always wanted, raising three children with her husband John of 55 years. A caring wife, Carmela was a true partner, there through the thick and the thin. Their love story is one for the ages. As a loving mother, she was constantly there for her children, providing guidance, support, and unwavering love. We will remember her for her selflessness and endless capacity for love. A very proud grandmother, she formed a special bond with each of her seven grandchildren, always ready with a warm hug, a listening ear or something to eat. Whenever it was needed, Carmela proved a natural caretaker. Never waiting to be asked, she was there when needed most, especially under the toughest of circumstances, for her mother, her children, her sister and her husband. She consistently put their needs before her own.

Carmela was one of a kind, with a special gift for making everyone around her feel valued and loved.

As a resident of Long Branch, New Jersey Carmela adored her community and cherished the many great times with all her close friends in her building. She will forever be remembered as a kind and loving soul, who touched the lives of everyone she met.

Carmela was born October 3, 1942 in Ozone Park, New York to Palma and Albert. She and her sister Ann grew up in a loving household that instilled the values and dedication Carmela lived by and passed on. May she rest in peace, remembered as a shining example of love, kindness, and selflessness.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Michael’s Church in Long Branch at 10:30am on Thursday, February 9, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Carmela’s name to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Robert F. Hawkins, 92, of Long Branch passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 21, 2023.

He was born in Red Bank, grew up in Fair Haven, and was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic in 1948. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Georgia. He made a career in banking and retired as Vice President of Shadow Lawn Savings and Loans.

He married Rita (Menei) in 1953 and they made their home with their three daughters in Long Branch. He was active in the community as a member of the Monmouth Ski Club and proud volunteer of the West End Engine Company. After retiring, Rita decided it was time to travel. Once Bob realized his fear of flying was not going to deter Rita he got on board with the idea and never looked back. He was a storyteller at heart and loved to talk about his travels: The Olympics in Utah..Italy twice..riding his bike among the tulips in Holland and cruising around Alaska were some of the highlights. In later years he enjoyed his rides to Sandy Hook, Mt. Mitchell and lunches at Amy’s. He enjoyed his family time, reading and his NY Post. He enjoyed listening to music, Neil Diamond, Brooks and Dunn and even a little Elvis. While I am not sure if he enjoyed Frank Sinatra he certainly did things his way. We loved him dearly and forever will.

He is predeceased by his wife Rita A. Hawkins (Menei) and his daughter Diane Conser (Hawkins). Robert (Bob) is survived by his daughters and their spouses Patricia Hawkins and Joseph Reiff and Joanne Hawkins and David Speziali.

Memorial service Sunday, February 05th 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. For messages of condolence, please visit Bob’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Long Branch Fire Department Fund Drive Association, P.O. Box 691, Long Branch, NJ 07740; or Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724, monmouthcountyspca.org. Please note, donation is in memory of Robert Hawkins.

John Anthony Cosentino , 76, son of the late Marie Cosentino and Alex “Bottom” Cosentino, older brother to Alex Cosentino and Anthony Cosentino, and father to John Cosentino Jr. John was born on June 8, 1946 in Long Branch. As a young man he enjoyed hunting and fast cars. He worked as a heavy machine crane operator for most of his life, his job took him to many places ranging from New York city working on skyscrapers to digging underground in rock quarries. He really enjoyed his job not only for the excitement of traveling but also for the mystery of what was buried underground.

He was an avid collector of comic books, coins, knives, and firearms. He had a love for cars and a special connection to animals. He owned many animals including purebred dogs, cats, birds, iguanas, and rodents. He was a proud father and grandfather. He enjoyed the company of his kids and grandchildren and would often tell stories of his life.

John quietly departed this life on the 1st of February, 2023 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey. He is preceded in death by his mother Marie Cosentino and father Alex “Bottom” Cosentino.

He is survived by his son: John Cosentino, Jr. and daughter-in-law: Annie Cosentino, his brother: Alex Cosentino and sister-in-law: Linda Cosentino, his brother: Anthony Cosentino and sister-in-law: Grace Cosentino, his two grandchildren: Alaiza Cosentino and Hunter Cosentino, his aunt: Tonianne Douruge, his uncle: Anthony Sicliano, and his nieces and nephews: Cindy Cosentino, Scott Cosentino, and Kristen Cosentino. His life will be cherished in the lives of his family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 am until noon Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls.

“With profound sadness we are announcing that heaven has received another angel with the passing of Betty Ann (Staley) Errigo, our loving and devoted mother and a friend to all who’s lives she touched, on January 18, 2023 at her place of residence at The Chelsea in Tinton Falls, NJ. She was 91 years old. She was a long standing member of The Lutheran Church of the Reformation in West Long Branch. Betty came to New Jersey from Pennsylvania as a young woman. She had many careers. Most mentionable, she worked at Cittadinos Clothing on Morris Ave from 1964 to 1979. She earned her Nursing Assistant Certificate on April 20 1979 at Brookdale Community College and went to work for Monmouth Medical Center until she retired in 1994. She loved working there and taking care of young children, and they loved her. Years later, we ran into families and those who had grown into adults, but remember her with fondness from their childhoods. She loved family reunions in Smicksburg, PA where all her brothers and sisters and their families would come together for a wonderful time. Betty was born on Oct 30, 1931 in Smicksburg, Pennsylvania to Clyde and Mabel Riethmiller. She was predeceased by her husband Peter Errigo in December of 1999. She loved his children, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Patty (Lucas) of Virginia, Bettyann of Virginia, Madeline (Willie) of Arizona, Herb (Shirley) of New Jersey, and James (Anna) of Virginia. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in West Long Branch at 10AM with burial immediately following at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ on March 3, 2023. – Lovingly Submitted by The Family The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Ann Errigo, please visit our floral store. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Kathleen Patricia Huish, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away, she was 79. Kathy was born to the late Mario (George) and Antionette (Annette) Amato and married to her husband, Henry (Hank/Buddy) for 58 wonderful years. Kathy and Hank went on to have a son, Dr. Stephen Huish, married to Pamela Huish, and Kathy is also survived by two grandchildren, Kaylin and Brett. Kathy attended high school at The Academy of St. Aloysius in Jersey City, NJ and met the love of her life, Buddy, a student at Dickenson High School. She graduated college from Fordham University in Bronx, NY with a degree in education. She dedicated her life to inspiring countless elementary school students in Bogota, NJ for 35 years winning many awards including teacher of the year. Kathy also obtained her real estate license in New Jersey. Kathy had a passion for life and learning. She loved discussing current events and was always available to give great advice to family and friends. She also enjoyed meeting new people and within minutes would know that person’s life story. Kathy had a beautiful smile and bright green eyes that lit up the room. Smart, witty, and a flare for fashion, always dressed to the T’s with a perfect manicure. Kathy was a legendary shopper. She cherished and adored her friends, family and grand-animals, which most recently includes 3 dogs, 2 cats and 2 pigs. She was known for her fabulous cooking and entertaining with family and friends. Always up for a trip to Florida with Hank, she loved the warm sunny skies and ocean. Kathy also loved her cousins very much and cherished sharing lunches and holidays with them. Her “big sis”, Nancy, was her special confidant and lunch date companion. She also had a very close and loving bond with Pam and Steve’s Kansas City, MO family, Kelly, Steve, Kathryn, and Matt. Kathy always looked forward to seeing them and hearing about what they were up to. She was most proud of her son, daughter in law and grandchildren. Kathy was ecstatic when her granddaughter, Kaylin, graduated from her and her mom, Annette’s alma mater, Fordham University with a Master’s Degree. Kathy also loved knowing her grandson, Brett, had obtained his private pilot’s license and is attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida to become an airline pilot. Kathy was an avid Giants/Yankee fan too. She enjoyed watching every Yankee game with Hank. She mercifully passed away prior to Saturday’s Eagle/Giants playoff game. She lived the earlier part of her adult life in Bergenfield and Leonia, NJ and spent many summers and her later years in Long Branch on the Ocean and more recently in Ocean Township, NJ. Margaret “Peggy” Larsen of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday.

Peggy was born and raised in Morristown, NJ, following High School she worked as a candy striper at Morristown Hospital and later at Bell Laboratories. Peggy would marry the love of her life, Christian J. Larsen, on October 1st 1966 and the two would go on to live in California, Kansas and Chicago before settling in West Long Branch.

Peggy was a long-time member of the St. Jerome’s PTA and a “Pizza Mom” at the school and loved every minute of her involvement there. So much so, that she continued to bowl for the PTA with her “bowling girls” for 30 years after her son, Chris, graduated from St. Jerome’s. Peggy was always on the go. She loved to ski in her early years and then took up tennis and golf.

Peggy is predeceased by her husband Christian J. Larsen and her sisters Mary Jane Barratt and Francis Litwin.

Peggy is survived by her son Christian Larsen and his wife Krystie of Fair Haven and her beloved grandchildren Christian Patrick and Liam Joseph. As well as her wonderful nieces and nephew, MJ, Kathleen, Patty and Robert.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family asks that you make a donation in Peggy’s name to St. Jerome School, 250 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family asks that you make a donation in Peggy's name to St. Jerome School, 250 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764.