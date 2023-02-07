Local Obituaries

Richard J. Bohnert Sr., 83, of Delray Beach, FL formerly of Monmouth Beach passed away Wednesday February 2 surrounded by his family.
Richard was born and raised in Long Branch and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1958. He was a paid fireman for Oliver Byron Fire Company and served his country honorably from 1962-1968. He was co-owner of B&W Trucking Company and Tinton Falls Contracting before retiring. He was previously a board member and past President for Shore Regional High School Board of Education, and a board member for the Ronald McDonald house. He loved watching his children and grandchildren play all their sports growing up. In addition, he enjoyed watching Yankee Baseball and Villanova Basketball surrounded by his numerous pets which he had throughout his life.
Richard is predeceased by his parents Joseph and Helen (Hoyt) Bohnert; his sister, Cynthia Townsend and his Grandson, Jon Carlos.
Richard is survived by his wife of 60 years Elizabeth Bohnert; his sister, Betty Juliano; his children Richard Bohnert Jr and Kevin Bohnert; daughter in law Karen and his beloved grandchildren RJ, Morgan and Hayley Bohnert, and his nieces and nephews.
Visitation Wednesday February 8th 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Burial will be Friday, February 10th 11:00 am at Woodbine Cemetery, Oceanport.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Richard’s memory to the Ronald McDonald House of Central & Northern New Jersey; www.rmh-cnj.org.
With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Carmela Marie Bettigole. Our loving, devoted mother and friend to the many lives she touched, peacefully passed away on February 4, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was a shining light in the lives of all who knew her, bringing joy and love wherever she went, endlessly loved to the moon and back, more than all the stars in sky.
Carmela lived the life she always wanted, raising three children with her husband John of 55 years. A caring wife, Carmela was a true partner, there through the thick and the thin. Their love story is one for the ages. As a loving mother, she was constantly there for her children, providing guidance, support, and unwavering love. We will remember her for her selflessness and endless capacity for love. A very proud grandmother, she formed a special bond with each of her seven grandchildren, always ready with a warm hug, a listening ear or something to eat. Whenever it was needed, Carmela proved a natural caretaker. Never waiting to be asked, she was there when needed most, especially under the toughest of circumstances, for her mother, her children, her sister and her husband. She consistently put their needs before her own.
Carmela was one of a kind, with a special gift for making everyone around her feel valued and loved.
As a resident of Long Branch, New Jersey Carmela adored her community and cherished the many great times with all her close friends in her building. She will forever be remembered as a kind and loving soul, who touched the lives of everyone she met.
Carmela was born October 3, 1942 in Ozone Park, New York to Palma and Albert. She and her sister Ann grew up in a loving household that instilled the values and dedication Carmela lived by and passed on. May she rest in peace, remembered as a shining example of love, kindness, and selflessness.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Michael’s Church in Long Branch at 10:30am on Thursday, February 9, 2023. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Carmela’s name to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Robert F. Hawkins, 92, of Long Branch passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
He was born in Red Bank, grew up in Fair Haven, and was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic in 1948. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Georgia. He made a career in banking and retired as Vice President of Shadow Lawn Savings and Loans.
He married Rita (Menei) in 1953 and they made their home with their three daughters in Long Branch. He was active in the community as a member of the Monmouth Ski Club and proud volunteer of the West End Engine Company. After retiring, Rita decided it was time to travel. Once Bob realized his fear of flying was not going to deter Rita he got on board with the idea and never looked back. He was a storyteller at heart and loved to talk about his travels: The Olympics in Utah..Italy twice..riding his bike among the tulips in Holland and cruising around Alaska were some of the highlights. In later years he enjoyed his rides to Sandy Hook, Mt. Mitchell and lunches at Amy’s. He enjoyed his family time, reading and his NY Post. He enjoyed listening to music, Neil Diamond, Brooks and Dunn and even a little Elvis. While I am not sure if he enjoyed Frank Sinatra he certainly did things his way. We loved him dearly and forever will.
He is predeceased by his wife Rita A. Hawkins (Menei) and his daughter Diane Conser (Hawkins). Robert (Bob) is survived by his daughters and their spouses Patricia Hawkins and Joseph Reiff and Joanne Hawkins and David Speziali.
Memorial service Sunday, February 05th 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. For messages of condolence, please visit Bob’s page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Long Branch Fire Department Fund Drive Association, P.O. Box 691, Long Branch, NJ 07740; or Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street, Eatontown, NJ 07724, monmouthcountyspca.org. Please note, donation is in memory of Robert Hawkins.
John Anthony Cosentino , 76, son of the late Marie Cosentino and Alex “Bottom” Cosentino, older brother to Alex Cosentino and Anthony Cosentino, and father to John Cosentino Jr. John was born on June 8, 1946 in Long Branch. As a young man he enjoyed hunting and fast cars. He worked as a heavy machine crane operator for most of his life, his job took him to many places ranging from New York city working on skyscrapers to digging underground in rock quarries. He really enjoyed his job not only for the excitement of traveling but also for the mystery of what was buried underground.
He was an avid collector of comic books, coins, knives, and firearms. He had a love for cars and a special connection to animals. He owned many animals including purebred dogs, cats, birds, iguanas, and rodents. He was a proud father and grandfather. He enjoyed the company of his kids and grandchildren and would often tell stories of his life.
John quietly departed this life on the 1st of February, 2023 at Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, New Jersey. He is preceded in death by his mother Marie Cosentino and father Alex “Bottom” Cosentino.
He is survived by his son: John Cosentino, Jr. and daughter-in-law: Annie Cosentino, his brother: Alex Cosentino and sister-in-law: Linda Cosentino, his brother: Anthony Cosentino and sister-in-law: Grace Cosentino, his two grandchildren: Alaiza Cosentino and Hunter Cosentino, his aunt: Tonianne Douruge, his uncle: Anthony Sicliano, and his nieces and nephews: Cindy Cosentino, Scott Cosentino, and Kristen Cosentino. His life will be cherished in the lives of his family and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 11 am until noon Friday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 882 Broadway, West Long Branch. Burial will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park in Tinton Falls.
“With profound sadness we are announcing that heaven has received another angel with the passing of Betty Ann (Staley) Errigo, our loving and devoted mother and a friend to all who’s lives she touched, on January 18, 2023 at her place of residence at The Chelsea in Tinton Falls, NJ. She was 91 years old. She was a long standing member of The Lutheran Church of the Reformation in West Long Branch.
Betty came to New Jersey from Pennsylvania as a young woman. She had many careers. Most mentionable, she worked at Cittadinos Clothing on Morris Ave from 1964 to 1979. She earned her Nursing Assistant Certificate on April 20 1979 at Brookdale Community College and went to work for Monmouth Medical Center until she retired in 1994. She loved working there and taking care of young children, and they loved her. Years later, we ran into families and those who had grown into adults, but remember her with fondness from their childhoods. She loved family reunions in Smicksburg, PA where all her brothers and sisters and their families would come together for a wonderful time.
Betty was born on Oct 30, 1931 in Smicksburg, Pennsylvania to Clyde and Mabel Riethmiller. She was predeceased by her husband Peter Errigo in December of 1999. She loved his children, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Patty (Lucas) of Virginia, Bettyann of Virginia, Madeline (Willie) of Arizona, Herb (Shirley) of New Jersey, and James (Anna) of Virginia. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation in West Long Branch at 10AM with burial immediately following at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ on March 3, 2023.
– Lovingly Submitted by The Family
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, Kathleen Patricia Huish, a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away, she was 79. Kathy was born to the late Mario (George) and Antionette (Annette) Amato and married to her husband, Henry (Hank/Buddy) for 58 wonderful years. Kathy and Hank went on to have a son, Dr. Stephen Huish, married to Pamela Huish, and Kathy is also survived by two grandchildren, Kaylin and Brett.
Kathy attended high school at The Academy of St. Aloysius in Jersey City, NJ and met the love of her life, Buddy, a student at Dickenson High School. She graduated college from Fordham University in Bronx, NY with a degree in education. She dedicated her life to inspiring countless elementary school students in Bogota, NJ for 35 years winning many awards including teacher of the year. Kathy also obtained her real estate license in New Jersey.
Kathy had a passion for life and learning. She loved discussing current events and was always available to give great advice to family and friends. She also enjoyed meeting new people and within minutes would know that person’s life story. Kathy had a beautiful smile and bright green eyes that lit up the room. Smart, witty, and a flare for fashion, always dressed to the T’s with a perfect manicure. Kathy was a legendary shopper. She cherished and adored her friends, family and grand-animals, which most recently includes 3 dogs, 2 cats and 2 pigs. She was known for her fabulous cooking and entertaining with family and friends. Always up for a trip to Florida with Hank, she loved the warm sunny skies and ocean.
Kathy also loved her cousins very much and cherished sharing lunches and holidays with them. Her “big sis”, Nancy, was her special confidant and lunch date companion. She also had a very close and loving bond with Pam and Steve’s Kansas City, MO family, Kelly, Steve, Kathryn, and Matt. Kathy always looked forward to seeing them and hearing about what they were up to.
She was most proud of her son, daughter in law and grandchildren. Kathy was ecstatic when her granddaughter, Kaylin, graduated from her and her mom, Annette’s alma mater, Fordham University with a Master’s Degree.
Kathy also loved knowing her grandson, Brett, had obtained his private pilot’s license and is attending Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida to become an airline pilot.
Kathy was an avid Giants/Yankee fan too. She enjoyed watching every Yankee game with Hank. She mercifully passed away prior to Saturday’s Eagle/Giants playoff game.
She lived the earlier part of her adult life in Bergenfield and Leonia, NJ and spent many summers and her later years in Long Branch on the Ocean and more recently in Ocean Township, NJ.
Fun, intelligent and elegant she was an inspiration to her students and grandchildren and will never be forgotten but forever remembered and missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
The Huish family would like to thank all of the wonderful caring and compassionate nurses, doctors and staff at Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Hematology and Oncology, Dr. Sumit Talwar, and Robert Wood Johnson Hospital who all worked tirelessly treating and caring for Kathy during her fight. Also, we’d like to especially thank her long-time physician, Dr. Michael Disciglio for all of his phenomenal care over the years. We truly appreciate all of you.
Margaret “Peggy” Larsen of West Long Branch, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday.
Peggy was born and raised in Morristown, NJ, following High School she worked as a candy striper at Morristown Hospital and later at Bell Laboratories. Peggy would marry the love of her life, Christian J. Larsen, on October 1st 1966 and the two would go on to live in California, Kansas and Chicago before settling in West Long Branch.
Peggy was a long-time member of the St. Jerome’s PTA and a “Pizza Mom” at the school and loved every minute of her involvement there. So much so, that she continued to bowl for the PTA with her “bowling girls” for 30 years after her son, Chris, graduated from St. Jerome’s. Peggy was always on the go. She loved to ski in her early years and then took up tennis and golf.
Peggy is predeceased by her husband Christian J. Larsen and her sisters Mary Jane Barratt and Francis Litwin.
Peggy is survived by her son Christian Larsen and his wife Krystie of Fair Haven and her beloved grandchildren Christian Patrick and Liam Joseph. As well as her wonderful nieces and nephew, MJ, Kathleen, Patty and Robert.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, the family asks that you make a donation in Peggy’s name to St. Jerome School, 250 Wall Street, West Long Branch, NJ 07764.
Donald F. Coyle, age 94 of Long Branch, died peacefully at home on January 22, 2023. He was born in Buffalo, New York and was a longtime resident of Long Branch. Don was a clerk for U.S. Postal Service and served his Country honorable in the US Army during WWII.
He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor in 2000, his son Steven in 1983 and his daughter, Susan in 2017. Don is survived by many friends and neighbors.
We are saddened to share the news of the passing of Charles Bucherer, 79 of Oceanport. Charles was born in Long Branch to Frederick and Elizabeth Bucherer in 1944, grew up in West Long Branch, and was a graduate of Long Branch High School, class 1962. From there he joined the Army as a reservist and was on call for our country. He worked for JCP&L for over 35 years before retiring to spend more time relaxing with family and friends. He also worked for Becker’s Tree Experts even after retirement with his best friend of 70 years Steve. You would see him often driving around Oceanport in a green Becker’s truck, probably on his way to give someone a hand.
Charles (or Charlie, Chuckie or Skippy) was always friendly, kind, and had a knack for making everyone feel welcome and loved. In turn, he was loved by all who knew him. He loved the beach, the sunshine, fussing in the yard while whistling, and was notorious for giving nicknames. He was an amazing husband to his wife Marilyn of 57 years whom he met as a teenager. They spent many memorable summers with family and friends at Trade Winds Beach Club, The Promenade Beach Club, and Seven Presidents where you could find him drinking a cold beer and grilling up some “Chuckie Cheese Dogs”. His granddaughters loved their Poppy and will miss him and his jokes dearly. He was a one-of-a-kind husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, in-law, and friend – he will be fiercely missed.
He was predeceased by his parents and stepmother Anne. Charles leaves behind his heartbroken family; wife Marilyn, daughter Betsey and son-in-law Cameron Werner of Rumson, daughter Jamie Bucherer of Los Angeles, CA, granddaughters Olivia and Grace Werner, sisters Helen Sanders, Claire Wegner, and Lois Wilford. His sisters and brothers-in-law, Joanne and Scott Martin, Karen and John Krebs, as well as his nieces, nephews, and many, many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Parkinson Association or The Michael J. Fox Foundation.
Elizabeth Ann Elmore (Betty), 76, Egg Harbor Township, died Wednesday, December 28th 2022 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Born in Long Branch to Dominick Christopher and Frances “Babe” Christopher (nee Acerra), she is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Richard Elmore, her sister, Mary Lynn Christopher, her niece, Elizabeth DiPoalo and husband Rocco, and her grandniece Piper.
She graduated Shore Regional High School in 1964, and went on to earn a BS in Mathematics from Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, IN, a Masters in Economics (70) and ultimately a PhD in Economics (76) both from the University of Notre Dame. Her passion for continued education is demonstrated in the numerous scholarships and fellowships she has created at both these institutions and more.
She started her lifelong career in education as the first female faculty member in Economics at the University of Notre Dame (70-72) and went on to become a Full Professor of Economics at Stockton University (72-22). During her 50-year tenure, she accumulated countless accolades, including the Coordinator of the Economics Program, and lastly held the title of Director for the Stockton Center for Economic and Financial Literacy.
Betty was dedicated to keeping her large family history alive. She and Richard hosted numerous birthday and anniversary parties, compiling video montages, pictures and even having someone write her mother’s life history into a book.
Betty loved to travel and talk to new people. If you gave her your email she would be in touch. From adventures globally in Europe, Alaska and Hawaii, to places closer to home like the boardwalk in Ocean City, road trips to South Bend with her furry friend, Laddie, and introducing her family to the Disney Vacation Club, she would make new friends wherever she went. Even with all her travels, what Betty enjoyed most was spending her summers in Sea Bright, creating countless memories and traditions, like Christmas in July, with her beach club family.
If you knew Betty, you knew she could get lost in her home town, never wanted to throw anything away, and would rather pack food in her suitcase than buy it when she reached her destination. She would listen to any sales pitch for the free breakfast, and on more than one occasion was detained for trying to “smuggle fruit” out of Hawaii. But the legacy she leaves behind, is that of a kind, thoughtful, and above all generous person.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, January 20 from 6pm until 8pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Family and friends are asked to join on Saturday, January 21 at Our Lady Star Of The Sea, 101 Chelsea Ave, Long Branch, for an 11am memorial mass. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above.
Joseph Anthony Marsico Sr, 75 of Ocean Township passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born on April 20, 1947 in Paterson New Jersey. His parents were Alba Meola and Anthony Marsico of West Paterson.
Joseph was an accomplished man in both the business world, and his personal one. Fueled by his love of creation and armed with a Masters Degree in Business from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Joseph took the world by storm. He brought himself from a young man making patents in his basement in (once rural) West Paterson, to becoming Vice President of several global companies.
While he was achieving these professional successes, he also was establishing his roots and family in the Historic District of Eastside Paterson, NJ. He spent the breath of his life and career living in that area, where he was happily married for 30 years and fathered three children.
After traveling the world for work, he retired to Ocean Township NJ where he embraced his new position as grandpa. This by far was one of his most proudest positions.
He spent the rest of his years enjoying life & making beautiful and cherished memories with his family and loved ones.
He left this world saying “remember I lived a good life with no regrets” and those that were blessed to know him know that’s exactly what he did.
He is predeceased by his wife, Ursula Marsico and sister, Joanne Ferrara and his nephew Chris Ferrara.
He survived by his children, Dawn Marsico, Janine Marsico and Joseph Marsico, Jr.; his son-in-law Ken Downey; his grandchildren, Joey Marsico, Dominic Downey, Brooke Downey & Nathan Downey; his nephew Scott Ferrara & his partner Tatiana Chilayeu.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 5-8 pm Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township.
Josephine Antonia Van Houten 91, of Oakhurst passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on January 26, 2023. She was born Josephine Lanza on December 18, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. Her parents were Philip and Connie Lanza both children of immigrants from Sicily. Philip was a floor-layer by trade and Connie worked piecemeal as a dressmaker in New York’s garment district. Her family eventually moved across the Hudson “over to the country” of Staten Island where she grew up with her brother Frank and sister Maureen in the South Beach area. She attended St. John Villa Academy where played drums in the band and at 5’2” captained the girls basketball team.
Josephine was a passionate educator earning a Bachelor’s Degree from Monmouth College after her first marriage. She began her career in the Monmouth County public school system and eventually became committed to the education of women in business. She was a passionate teacher at Berkley and the Kathryn Gibbs Business schools and eventually earned her MBA at Monmouth University in order to better serve her students. It wasn’t long after her commitment to education that she eventually met the love of her life, another dedicated educator, Edgar Irving Van Houten. The two were married on April 10, 1971 and raised a family of four children in Oakhurst, NJ.
Faced with the issue of what to do with their summers off and 4 children to keep entertained, Josephine and Edgar decided to establish Van Houten Enterprises. For many years between the mid 1970’s and ‘80’s, the Van Houten Enterprise was the operation of a beach concession on the boardwalk at Fourth Ave in Bradley Beach. The store served as a friendly meeting place for residents, tourists and even campers from the nearby Magen David Day Camp. The store carried newspapers, candy, soda, books and beach toys. Curiously one could also find rare Stengl Pottery bird houses, hand tooled leather belts, Wrangler jeans and women’s fashion tops alongside the Whiffle bats and beach chairs. This was a genuine reflection of the couples’ eclectic tastes. In later years the Enterprise would also include a rental property and concessions on the boardwalk in Long Branch.
Josephine and Edgar were enthusiastic black diamond skiers. In the winter it was time to “hit the slopes”. Somehow on the meager salaries of two teachers they managed at least one or two trips to Vermont a season and a few trips to local mountains. After retirement they were fortunate enough to have a place of their own at the base of Mt. Snow, VT where they enjoyed many years of watching their children and grandchildren learn to ski.
Josephine loved the US and made sure to see as much of her country as she could. Upon retirement, she and Edgar loaded up their F-150 with a camper top and headed cross country travelling westward along the northern half of the US, down the California coast and back east across the South. The couple later travelled the famed Alaska Highway. These trips were neither luxurious or methodically organized and became fodder for many wacky anecdotes. Her enriching life became a fabric woven from these very genuine, honest experiences.
Josephine had many other interests and callings. She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Church, a member of Ocean Township Garden Club, Ocean Township Recreation, St. Vincent DePaul of St. Michael’s Church. She also loved collecting antiques, refinishing furniture and a pleasant round of golf.
Above all else the light in Josephine’s life was her family. Dinnertime with family was sacred, holidays with family were sacred and the more family around her, no matter how messy or how noisy things became, the happier she truly was.
She is pre-deceased by her husband, Edgar Irving Van Houten and brother Frank Lanza. She is survived by her sister Maureen Larisch, children Laura Taylor, Lois Moran, Patrick Harney and Leah Keenan, her grandchildren Nicolas Taylor, Thomas Taylor, Douglas Taylor, Meredith Laegen, Philip Harney, George Harney, John Keenan, Jacob Keenan and Lucas Keenan.
Christopher E. Mattern, 52, of Ocean Township, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.
He was born in Fort Monmouth and grew up in Ocean Township and lived in various other locations including Costa Rica and California. He was well traveled and extremely talented in all things.
He was an avid surfer loving both the ocean and nature. He was a graduate of Ocean Township High School and attended a culinary school in California.
Surviving is his mother, Anna Maria Riccio Mattern; daughter, Kathleen Kiana Mattern; sister, Lisa Marie Smith and her husband Wally; 2 nieces, Katie and Grace; his father, Dana E. Mattern along with his aunts, uncles and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from noon to 2 pm Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Clean Ocean Action (www.cleanoceanaction.org) For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.