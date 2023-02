This Wednesday 2/15) Artists Reception for Black History in Art Exhibit, Featuring live performances from: DJ Skills, Lorraine Stone (Wisdom Keeper), Sylvia Coleman, Genise Hughes, Lacey Feeney, and Amari Meter, 6:00-8:00PM.

Friday 2/17: ASTEP INC presents: Move to Change, Change to Move, Featuring: Guess Who Museum, Presentations, Voices of Inspiration, & Vendors, 6:00-8:00PM