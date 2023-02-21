Adorable Adoptables from the Monmouth County SPCA

I’m 6 months old and continuing to come out of my shell and will need a bit of time to get to know new people and places. Treats and wand toys are a great way for us to start bonding. I will definitely need a quiet home and a patient family to help me adjust at a comfortable pace.

I will happily be friends with other cats at home but could be the only one with lots of attention. Just wait until you get to be the one who made the Stupendous Stroopwaffle the happiest boy ever!

Hello! My name is Tala and I am a 3 year-old Pitbull weighing 51 pounds.

I’m an energetic lady who loves attention and my toys! Calm petting is best since I can get very excitable at times. With time and patience to adjust to my new home, I will be a loving and loyal girl!

I’m comfortable with kids who are comfortable with dogs, but I’ll have to be your only pet at home.

Interested in this spunky, and wiggly pittie? We are open for walk-ins every day, starting at noon!

Keen on Maxine? We could be a dream team! I'm 6 years old and was transferred from Ocean County Animal Facility to help make room for cats in need. What I need most is you!