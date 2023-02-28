Construction of intersection improvements of West End Court and West End Avenue in Long Branch scheduled to begin on March 6

The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to announce the construction of intersection improvements along County Route 57 (Ocean Avenue-Ocean Boulevard) between West End Court and West End Avenue will begin on or about March 6.

“We are pleased to begin construction on this important project which will improve safety for pedestrian and move traffic more efficiently,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Public Works & Engineering Department. “Construction will occur in six stages to avoid unnecessary delays and disruptions to the area. We appreciate residents’ and visitors’ patience as this project begins and remind all vehicular traffic to expect some delays due to lane reductions.”

The improvements include the installation of a new traffic signal, the realignment of County Route 57, construction of full depth pavement, concrete curb, concrete sidewalk, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant curb ramps and drainage improvements.

Ocean Avenue-Ocean Boulevard is not scheduled to be closed or detoured throughout the various stages of work. A minimum of one lane of vehicular traffic will remain open during construction. No work will occur Friday thru Sunday during the summer months. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of December 2023.

In total, the County maintains approximately 1,000 lane miles of roads, 980 bridges and culverts and 250 traffic signals and beacons.