Local Obituaries

Kaitlyn E. Peterson, 28, of Ocean Township passed away suddenly on Saturday February 25th.

Kaitlyn grew up in Oakhurst. She graduated from Ocean Township High School Class of 2013. She studied Public Relations and graduated from Brookdale Community College in 2016. In 2019, Kaitlyn graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from New Jersey City University.

Kaitlyn’s love for people guided her to some wonderful places. She worked at Oakhurst Pharmacy in her younger years and during her college years she worked at Spherion Staffing Agency in Tinton Falls. In 2019, Kaitlyn started her career at the County of Monmouth Planning Board. She could be called on to assist in other areas of county business and always welcomed the tasks at hand with a smile and a positive attitude. Her passing is a tremendous loss for her department and the County of Monmouth.

Kaitlyn was the sweetest, kindest person you would ever meet. Her kindness didn’t equate weakness. If you were unkind to someone she loved dearly, she would not ever tolerate that behavior.

Kaitlyn had cherished relationships with her family and her closest friends. She was always the voice of reason and certainly wiser than her years. Her admiration and love was obvious and always present. Her independence was one of her greatest strengths. She became very excited in decorating and she loved kitchen gadgets. Her home was her haven. She truly enjoyed entertaining and hosting dinners and get togethers. She loved movies and television series and was always the first to watch and recommend. She loved learning and interacting with people.

Kaitlyn was predeceased by her grandmother Bette J. Collins; her great grandparents Robert & Louise Helburn, her grandfather Robert J. Collins, her grandmother Cynthia Peterson, her great uncle Thomas Collins; and her uncles Ross Peterson and Robert J. Collins II.

Surviving is her mother Kathleen Collins Peterson, Freehold, her brother Connor Peterson, Brooklyn; her father Craig Peterson, Nevada; her grandmother Kathryn Burns Collins, Interlaken; her great “Aunt Peggy” Margaret Collins, Matawan; her great aunt and uncle William & Maureen Collins, Keyport and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation Thursday, March 2nd 3:00 – 7:00 pm at the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home, 10 Morrell Street, Long Branch. Mass of Christian burial Friday, March 3rd 10:00 am at St. Michael’s RC Church, 800 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made in Kaitlyn’s memory to the Turner Syndrome Foundation; www.turnersyndromefoundation.org.

Byron Richard Vafiadis, 92 of Long Branch passed away peacefully Friday February 17, 2023 at Monmouth Medical Center.

Byron was a life resident of Long Branch and wore many hats throughout his life some of his favorites include lifeguarding and horse grooming. He was employed at the gas company until he moved on to Coca Cola Company in which he retired from. Byron had a love for motorcycles until well into his later years. He also had a fondness for trains that stemmed from childhood. One can say he was an avid collector of all things.

Byron’s favorite moments involved giving his family a good lecture while loving each one immensely. He truly enjoyed family dinners, breakfast with friends and was fortunate to delight in these occasions right up to before passing.

Byron is survived by his brother Robert Vafiadis, his ex-spouse Hilda Vafiadis, sons Dane Vafiadis and Guy Vafiadis and his wife Deanna, grandchildren Kelly, Kyle and Lauren, 6 great grandchildren as well as many loving nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday March 5 from 1 pm until the time of the service at 2:30 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Byron’s name to Search Light Church in care of Jim Bova, 24 Dwayne Street, Oceanport NJ 07757. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence through the Tribute/Guestbook link above.

Nancy J. (nee Simmons) Ammermuller, 91 of Neptune City passed away Saturday, February 18 at Millenium Memory Care, Ocean Twp. Nancy was born in Piqua, Ohio and in 1985, she moved to Belmar and resided in the Shore area for many years. Nancy had been employed as a writer for the Asbury Park Press where she wrote a singles column for many years. She was an avid runner for most of her life, competing in many local distance races along the coast.

Nancy was a member of Mercer Bucks Running Club and Jersey Shore Running Club. She was a Masters Sprinter traveling the country and won many age group awards throughout her 40 years of running. She became a triathlete in her 50’s facing her huge fear of the Ocean and dominating in that sport as well.

Nancy had run in multiple Spring Lake 5K’s and Asbury Park 10K Classics. She could be seen running on the boardwalks through all the Shore towns for many years.

Her Friends and Family were everything to her. She chose to be happy and lived a very happy life. Always a ready laugh and smile. ‘Everyone Loves Raymond’ was her favorite show and I can safely say “Everyone loved Nancy”

Nancy was predeceased by her parents Edgar and Helen (nee Etherington) Simmons. Surviving is her daughter Carol Beck of Bradley Beach and her son Art Ammermuller of Belmar, her grandchildren Amanda, River ( aka Heidi ), Erica, and Allison, and her 3 great grandchildren Diem, Taegan, and Remy.

In lieu of flowers the family specifically requests donations in memory of Nancy to Alzheimer’s New Jersey and mail to: Attn: Development Dept., Alzheimer’s New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068. To offer condolences to the Ammermuller family please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.