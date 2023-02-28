Long Branch Library Board of Trustees Upcoming Meetings & Designations

On January 17th, the Long Branch Free Public Library Board of Trustees voted

unanimously to designate the following non-competitive professional services:

Accountant –Michael Martin

Board Attorney – Louis N. Rainone

Auditor – Suplee, Clooney & Company

Long Branch Free Public Library Notice of Board of Trustees Meeting Dates

Board meetings are held on the third Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., unless otherwise noticed.

The Board of Trustees complies with the requirements of the State of New Jersey Open Public Meetings Act.

Monday March 20 7:30

​Monday April 17 7:30

Monday May 15 7:30

Monday June 19 7:30

Monday July 17 7:30

​Monday August 21 7:30

Monday September 18 7:30

Monday October 16 7:30

Monday November 20 7:30

Monday December 18 7:30

​

Minutes of prior meetings are available in the library’s Administration Office. Contact Molly Sullivan, 732-222-3900, ext., 2250 or msullivan@longbranchlib.org