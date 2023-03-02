Long Branch Library March Programs & Events

Click here to see all programs

The Long Branch Free Public Library invites you to honor our Library Champions!

This year’s recipients are state and local champions of the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act: Governor Phil Murphy, Congressman Frank Pallone, The City of Long Branch Mayor and Council, NJLA Director (retired) Pat Tumulty, and NJLA past Chair Public Policy Committee Jeanne Marie Ryan.

Our Library Champions Dinner will take place on Friday, April 21st at 6pm at McLoone’s Pier House. For more details on how to purchase your ticket, please click here.

During the month of March, the Long Branch Free Public Library will be celebrating Read Across America with a special Reading Challenge for children and teens. This year for Read Across America, we are celebrating diverse readers and stories that promote diversity and inclusion.

“Diverse stories provide kids with different perspectives and help them see how others think and feel.” – Marley Dias, Read Across America Ambassador

Stop by our Main Library’s Children’s Department or Elberon Branch to sign up for the Reading Challenge and receive recomendations of diverse stories from our catalog. You can also click here to sign up your child or teen for our Reading Challenge online. Read books and win prizes!