Figli Di Colombo Club to honor Long Branch Superintendent Francisco E. Rodriguez

Founded in 1972, the association is known for its foundation under the name of “Sons of Columbus” based in Long Branch, NJ. Its purpose is to perpetuate mutual benevolence and promote education, and welfare of the members and their families. The association is open to new members. They meet on the last Thursday of each month at their headquarters on the corner of Morris Avenue and South Seventh Avenue in Long Branch.

On Friday, April 28, 2023, the association will honor outstanding members of the community and future leaders that are attending a four-year university directly reflecting their accomplishments.

We are proud to announce that the Family of the Year is the family of Long Branch Public Schools Superintendent Francisco E. Rodriguez. Along with Superintendent Rodriguez is his wife, Rosybel and daughter Francheska. The Business of the Year is Rockafeller’s Pizzeria led by its owner, Enrico Viselli.

Figli Di Colombo is also proud to announce our distribution of the Gino Rauseo Memorial Scholarship which will be awarded to two outstanding seniors from Long Branch High School.

Additionally, the Figli Di Colombo Club will proudly continue to honor women and welcome diversity.

If anyone would like to attend the dinner, tickets cost $75 per person. For more information, please call President Joe Ferraina at 732-539-5467 or Vice President Dominic Sama at 732-963-5232. We’re looking forward to an amazing event and thank our proudly diverse community for their incredible support. On behalf of our club, we want to express our gratitude to the greatest country in the world and our host town of Long Branch.