Pallone Announces Start of Congressional Art Competition

Long Branch – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced that the 6th Congressional District Annual High School Art Competition is officially underway. Students who are interested in applying can participate through their high schools. All submissions are due by April 14th. The competition is open to all high school students in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District.

“The Congressional Art Competition celebrates our young artists and recognizes artistic talents across the country, and I encourage all interested students in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District to participate,” said Pallone. “I look forward to seeing this year’s submissions.”

The winning artwork is displayed in the Capitol Complex in Washington, DC. Anyone with questions about the competition or how to apply can call Congressman Pallone’s Long Branch office at (732) 571-1140 or New Brunswick office at (732) 249-8892.