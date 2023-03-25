Local Obituaries

Yvonne L. Guire, 85 of Long Branch passed away peacefully Saturday, March 18th.

Born and raised in Long Branch, Yvonne graduated from Long Branch High School. Yvonne retired from Shadow Lawn Savings and Loan where she was an officer in the mortgage department. She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s RC Church and a member of their St. Vincent de Paul Society. Yvonne was an avid Yankees’ fan.

Yvonne was predeceased by her parents John and Lucie Blanchet Guire and her brother Jacques J. Guire. Surviving are her niece and nephews Jacques J. Guire, Jr, Diane Guire and John Guire & his wife Deb and her great nephew Jacques J. Guire, III & his fiancée Kaitlyn Martin.

Evelyn Ornetta Strollo Malick, 97, of West Long Branch, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 7, 2022. She was born in Long Branch on July 15, 1925. She was a graduate of Long Branch High School.

After losing her father at the age of 12, she became the head of the household. She took on house cleaning jobs and was a locker girl at the beach club. She worked for Coast City Bus Company as a conductor on a double decker bus that ran along the ocean. She later became the bookkeeper for the bus company.

She married PFC Elwood Malick after he returned from WW II at Simpson Methodist Church in Long Branch. She left her bookkeeping job to start Reliable Dry Cleaners with her husband on Jackson Street and Broadway in Long Branch. She always had a passion for sewing and making clothes in high school so now they could both use their gift of sewing in their store. They built their dream home in West Long Branch in the 1950’s.

She was a military tailor at Fort Monmouth through the Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Shield/Desert Storm and Iraq/Iran War. After losing her husband suddenly in 1963 while she was pregnant, she took over running the business with her sister-in-law, Eileen Malick. She could tailor in other locations like Deal, Little Silver Cleaners, Top Hat Uniform Rental, the Clothing Sales Store at Fort Monmouth and others to supplement the business.

Evelyn later owned and operated Kelly Cleaners, Village Cleaners in Lincroft, Celebrity Cleaners in Neptune, High Hat in Long Branch and set up other cleaners in the area.

She was a former member of the Eastern Star, Simpson Methodist Church in Long Branch and Calvary Assembly of God Church in West Long Branch. She had a love for real estate and enjoyed buying, fixing up and selling homes. She attended Calvary Baptist Church in Oceanport. Evelyn was the treasurer for the West Long Branch Chamber of Commerce for many years and continued up to her passing.

She currently owned and operated Reliable Dry Cleaners in West Long Branch for over 70 years. Like clockwork, she worked every day, except Sunday was the Lord’s day, until her passing. She had a deep appreciation for the United States military, the police and the firefighters.

Many thanks to all her customers who were her extended family and her past long-time employees, Laurie, Carley and the late Margie Carney. We are grateful and appreciative to Dawn Palumbo for over 20 years of working with Evelyn in the cleaners. Evelyn’s motto was “never retire, you need to have a purpose and give all your troubles to the Lord.”

John 14:1 Let not your hearts be troubled, believe in God, believe also in Me.

She was predeceased by her husband, Elwood F. Malick; daughter, Karen Malick; parents, Dr. William and Flora Strollo; sister, Rae Strollo Sabella and her in-laws, Charles and Maude Malick.

Surviving is her daughter, Sharon and husband Richard Kelly; granddaughter, Rachel Kelly and fiancé Ryan Johnson; grandson, Richard Kelly, Jr., and wife Kayleigh; great-grandson, Landon Kelly, a niece and nephews and their families. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sat. May 6, 2023 from 11 am to 2 pm at the West Long Branch Community Center, 116 Locust Ave. West Long Branch.

The funeral procession for Evelyn will pass Reliable Cleaners on Broadway at approximately at 10:45 am and will then pass her home on Pine Avenue in West Long Branch before a family only private entombment. A Celebration of Life will be held next year to honor Evelyn.

Angela Denise Sheard was born on November 1, 1959 in Long Branch, NJ, to the late Bernice and Joseph Sesler, Sr.; she was the second of four children. On March 20, 2023 at the age of 63 she peacefully slipped away after being surrounded by her beloved family.

Angie, as she was called, attended Long Branch High School. During her high school years she was a part of the Green Wave Marching Band as a Color Guard and graduated in 1977.

Upon graduation, she followed in the footsteps of her esteemed mother and attended Monmouth County Vocational School to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She worked as an LPN at Monmouth Medical Center for 22 years. She was very sharp in her field and it brought her great joy to work in her profession for which she had great passion.

In 1980 Angela met the love of her life Benjamin Sheard, Jr. Later in the year, on September 20, 1984, they married and together had 3 children.

Angie and her commentary were one of a kind. She had a great sense of humor; however, you knew when she was serious as well. She always made you feel her presence. She had great love for family, music, football and her slang, “YOU KNOW WHAT!”

She loved her “Butchie” and knew that he had her back 1000% and then some. Angie loved her children and was so proud of each of them and their life accomplishments. She also loved cutting up with her sisters doing the old fashioned Freehold choir march with the hand behind the back swinging hard…and playing her tambourine!

She knew every throwback gospel song that you could ever imagine; she loved listening to her favorite artists – Karen Clark Sheard, LA Mass Choir, Kirk Franklin, and many more. She loved some beef and broccoli, and made delicious macaroni and cheese. She would holler for her GIANTS! But most of all, she loved being in her room watching her favorite court shows and Law and Order.

Angela was predeceased by her parents, the late Rev. and Mrs. Bernice and Joseph Sesler, Sr.; her mother-in-law, Louise Sheard; her father-in-law, Benjamin Sheard, Sr., and her brother-in-law, Theodore Garrett, Sr.

She leaves to mourn, her beloved husband of 42 years, Benjamin Sheard, Jr.; her 3 children, Benjamin III aka BJ (Kuree), Brandon, and Ashley; 2 sisters, Valary Garrett and Shirley Sesler-Herring (Kervin), her brother, Joseph Sesler, Jr.; sister-in-law, Sheila Gooding; brother-in-law Keith Sheard, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She will greatly be missed by her family and everyone who knew and loved her. Rest Well Angie.

The family also invites you to view the Celebration of Angela’s Life by selecting the link below.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/150hQNA2YgMwjxtWr7vy-rcpUZD5M62yD/view?usp=drive_web

Frank “Koko” Cocco, 92, of West Long Branch, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

He was born in Jersey City to Italian immigrants, Mary and Angelo Cocco. He lived in Long Branch for 30 years before moving to West Long Branch.

In both his professional and personal life, Frank earned a reputation of unshakeable integrity and honesty, and his modest unassuming nature and great sense of humor made him instantly likeable.

Professionally, Frank was known for his major contributions to the banking industry.

He began his career working for Commercial Trust Bank of Jersey City, NJ (and subsequently United Jersey Bank or UJB, and Bank of America), where he rose to the position of Senior Vice President of retail lending by the mid-1980s. In 1980, as a vice president for Commercial Trust company, Frank got the idea to convert the bank’s unsecured overdraft banking program to a secured credit line that would provide a revolving line of personal credit secured by the equity in a customer’s home (Home Equity Credit Line). The concept was considered an original and the product, when formally introduced by Commercial Trust in August 1982, was the first of its kind in the nation. In the early 1980s, Frank designed a unique, rate sensitive 90-day certificate of deposit with a negative margin tied to the prime rate. It was introduced by Commercial Trust company as the “Can’t Lose C.D.”, the very first rate sensitive variable rate certificate of deposit in the nation. Soon after UJB adopted the concept as the “Sure Win C.D.”

Later in his career, the New Jersey State Senate and General Assembly adopted a joint resolution formally recognizing Frank’s development and introduction of the “Home Equity Credit Line” and the “Sure Win CD”, as well as many other accomplishments.

Frank was also an adjunct professor at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City, and occasionally lent his expertise to local financial panel broadcasts. Frank accomplished all this with only a high school diploma, but later earned related credits at Brookdale Community College, maintaining a 4.0 average all while working full time.

On a more personal level, Frank was a life-long fitness enthusiast. As a teen, Frank was a member of the legendary “Jersey City Destroyers” football team, and he excelled in both weightlifting and bodybuilding competitions. In his early 20s, Frank even tried his hand at stock car racing at Jersey City’s Roosevelt Stadium. From his teens well into his 80s, he trained at various local gyms, most recently the Jersey Strong Gym in Ocean NJ. He truly appreciated the friends and acquaintances he made along the way. And everywhere he went, he was admired by all for his interesting stories and great sense of humor. He was a member of the Italian American Memorial Association (IAMA) in Long Branch.

Surviving is his loving wife of 67 years, Rita Giani Cocco whom he met at Palisades Park; daughter, Rita A. Cocco (Paul Habermann); sons, Paul and Christopher Cocco and his granddaughter, Alexis.

Robert M. Sekowski, 80, of Lincroft, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023 after a long illness.

Bob was born on October 25, 1942 in Bayonne, the oldest of Edward and Margaret Sekowski’s three children. After graduating from Marist High School, he enlisted in the United States Army Reserve. During his service, he began working for Western Electric while also attending Rutgers University in the evening, from which he graduated in 1972. Bob spent more than 40 years at Western Electric and its successors, AT&T and Lucent Technologies, rising from the mailroom to financial manager.

In his spare time, Bob enjoyed fishing, drinking bourbon (preferably Maker’s Mark, for which he served as a brand ambassador), cheering for the New York Giants and the New York Yankees, and rooting against the Dallas Cowboys and the Boston Red Sox. Above all, though, he was devoted to his loving family. Bob was a “girl dad” before that became a thing; he and his wife raised three strong-willed and passionate daughters (a fact which, quite frankly, he occasionally regretted).

He is survived by his devoted wife of more than 51 years, Marianne (nee Poljanic), his three beloved girls, Michelle Sekowski, Christina Wilson (James), and Lauren Fink (Bryon), his three adored grandchildren, Emily and Caroline Fink and Robert “Bobby” Wilson, his three grand-dogs, his sister Nancy McCusker (Raymond), his brother Edward Sekowski (Gloria), several nieces and nephews, and countless friends and neighbors. He is predeceased by his parents and several beloved dogs and grand-dogs (including Charlie, his “right-hand man” for the early years of his illness). He was loved and will be missed tremendously.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, March 23 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 24 at 9:15 am in the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery & Mausoleum.

True to form, Bob’s last request to his wife and daughters was that they “throw a party” after his passing and “get as many people drunk as possible.” In that spirit, please have a drink in his honor.

Rose Marie Donato, age 89 of Ocean, died on March 1, 2023. She was born in Jersey City and lived in Long Branch, Ocean, and Eatontown after her marriage. She worked as a secretary for Mancini Agency in Long Branch, and the Long Branch High School. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband, Louis S. in 2008 and by her son, Joe in 2010. She is survived by her daughter Diana, her grandsons, Louis and Sam, her daughter-in-law, Janis, and by her in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation was held at Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch on Sunday, March 12. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ARC Development Department, 1158 Wayside Road, Tinton Falls, NJ 07712.

Catherine Murawski Sutton, age 87 of Long Branch, passed away peacefully at home on February 27, 2023. She was born and raised in Long Branch. Before meeting her husband and settling down, she was a member of the United Service Organizations and loved putting together events with her friends for those in the military and dancing all night long. Along the way, she had a few small jobs as a cashier and bookkeeper at a local five and dime shop in downtown Long Branch. Her last job before retiring was working as a home health aide for a few years. You could always find her helping others before helping herself.

Catherine was predeceased by her parents, Michael and Emily Anna; her siblings Michael, John, Barbara, and Margaret; her daughter Susan and son-in-law Robert.

She is survived by her husband Thomas of 63 years; son Thomas W (Suzanne); and grandchildren Paul, Stefanie, Melissa, Ellen, and Kyle.

At this time the family would like to have a private ceremony for their loved one. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association / American Stroke Association. P.O. Box 840692, Dallas TX 75284-0692 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.

James Mailler Barkelew of West Virginia, age 92, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in Belvidere, NJ. He was born in Roselle, then lived in Monmouth Beach for many years growing up and having a family of his own. He was married to his loving wife Janet Zeim for 67 years and had 4 daughters. Jim honorably served in the Navy from 1951-1955 as an Aviation Mechanic during the Korean War. He then followed his father’s footsteps, working as a Pullman conductor on several lines throughout the country. The majority of his career was at the Elizabethtown Gas Company as an engineer. Jim was also very involved as a member of the Masons in Long Branch, where he organized many roast beef and oyster dinner fundraisers. Jim followed his dream of owning a farm and moved to Frenchtown, NJ, where he retired and raised cattle on 50 acres. At age 70, he moved to West Virginia to continue his love of farming.

He is predeceased by his wife Janet Zeim Barkelew; parents Emma and Reuben Barkelew; daughter Linda Burrough; brother-in-law John Coniff; nephew John (Jack Coniff); and son-in-law Charles W. Walker. He leaves behind daughters Janette Meisner, Judy Walker, and Susan Goeckeler and husband William; as well as grandchildren Andrew Meisner and wife Kristine, Adrienne Meisner, Megan Burrough, Alyssa Geroso and husband Jeff, Christopher Walker, Jarred Goeckeler and his fiancée Madison Moran, and Rowan Goeckeler; great-grandchildren Ryan and Alex Meisner and Lucas and Logan Burrough Coccurello. He also has a sister Elizabeth (Betty) Coniff (101 years old) and niece Belinda Coniff.

A private family memorial will be held at the family farm.

Myra Reyes – With profound sadness we announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Myra Reyes. Our loving, devoted mother, and a friend to all whose lives she touched passed peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023. Myra Reyes (51) lived in Toms River, NJ with her husband and her son as well as her four fur babies Max, Mia, Maui and Milo. Myra was born and raised in Long Branch.

Myra attended Holy Trinity School until the 8th grade and graduated from Long Branch High School. She received her Associates degree from Catherine Gibbs in Management. She was a born delegator and was an extraordinary multitasker and had a passion for crafting/ DIY projects. Myra loved decorative bling and sparkles. She loved party planning and boy did she know how to throw a party. Her attention to detail was superb. She never went anywhere without her hoop bling earrings. Myra always had a smile on her face regardless of what she was facing. She fought one hell of a fight and is now resting in peace. Myra will forever be known for her infectious smile, piercing blue eyes and larger than life personality.

Myra is survived by her husband Miguel Reyes, children Victoria and Victor Reyes, granddaughter Alexandra Esther Valencia, parents Seneider Arce Ortiz and Migda Arce Ortiz, sister Melissa Freeman and nephew Antonio Martinez. To send flowers or plant a memorial tree visit Damiano Flower

The family invites you to leave a letter of condolences by selecting the Tribute/Guestbook link above

Kathryn H. Boyle, age 89 of Oceanport. NJ, died peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, March 3, 2023. She was born August 30, 1933 and raised in Newark, NJ before moving to Oceanport in 1960. She worked as a bookkeeper for the law firm of Gagliano, Tucci and Kennedy in Long Branch, NJ, then as a dispatcher and records clerk for the Oceanport Police Department before her retirement. Kathryn was a parishioner at The Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, NJ and a member of the Oceanport Senior Citizens Club. She was an exceptional bowler, loved to travel and enjoyed reading. Kathryn was a devoted wife, mother and friend.

She was predeceased by her husband Bartholomew “Bart” Boyle in July of 2016 and her parents, John and Anna (Hogan) Haran originally from Newark, NJ. Surviving are her daughters Kathy and her husband Rocco Yamello of West Long Branch and Ellen and her husband Anthony Anfuso of Lewes, DE, her grandchildren Kevin and Shannon Anfuso and step-granddaughter Kristine Yamello. In addition she had many loving nieces and nephews and their families.

Visitation was held at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch, NJ. The funeral will be on Thursday, March 9th, beginning at 9 am from the funeral home followed by a 10 am Mass at The Church of the Precious Blood in Monmouth Beach, NJ. Entombment was at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport.

Mary Ann Graff, 88, of Neptune City passed away Wednesday surrounded by her family. Mary Ann, “GG” to those that knew her, had a bright spirit and dry wit. An original fan of QVC, she loved fashion. Her other interests included music, football, mystery novels, daytime soap operas, and planning family gatherings.

Mary Ann, a people person, began work as a telephone operator in the 50’s later in life she continued to put those communication skills to work at the front desk of Monmouth Medical Center, Jersey Shore, Brick Hospital, as well as the Scottsdale Hospital in Arizona.

A special thank you to Angie who lovingly attended to GG in her time of need. We are most grateful.

Mary Ann is predeceased by her husbands John Joseph Foy, and Howard Graff; her sibling Catherine McGrail.

Mary Ann is survived by her children Dianne Foy of Tinton Falls, JoAnn Tuzzio, and her husband Joseph of Jackson, John Michael Foy and his wife Biagina of Brick, and William Foy of Neptune City; her grandchildren John and his wife Rachel, James Tuzzio, Joseph Tuzzio, Kelsie Ann and her husband Tom, Gabriella, William Jr., Abigail, and Robert.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to www.savethebees.com/donate

Geraldine A. Gerrity, 92 of Holmdel, died on Wednesday, March 22.

She was born in New York to the late Kathleen and Richard Joseph McMurray in 1930.

Geraldine was born and raised in Woodside before moving to Garden City. From there, she attended and graduated high school and then went on to study at Katherine Gibbs, a secretarial school. Geraldine met her future husband while on weekend retreat in the Adirondack’s. The two were married in 1954 and started their family in Newark in 1955. In 1956, they moved to Holmdel. She worked proudly for the Holmdel School System, starting out as a kitchen aide and working her way up to head cook.

Geraldine loved to read and really enjoyed a good mystery. When not reading she was a big fan of gameshows, and she was one to never miss Jeopardy or the Wheel of Fortune. One of her greatest pleasures was traveling with her husband to Florida where she would also visit her beloved sister and their family. But most of all, her greatest joy was spending time with her children, her grandchildren, and her great children.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Albert B. Gerrity, and her sister, Virginia Black.

Surviving are her children, Albert Michael Gerrity of Holmdel, Richard and his wife Mary Ann Gerrity of Aberdeen, Mary Ellen Steinhauer of Marlboro, Thomas Gerrity and his wife Maureen of East Stroudsburg, PA, and James and his wife Donna Gerrity of Stillwater, nine grandchildren Joseph, Steven, Kathleen, Dylan, Julia, Danny, Kellyann, Lindsay, and Kieran, and three great-grandchildren Colton, Owen, and Tommy.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 27 from 4pm – 7pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 S. Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, March 28 at 9:15am at the Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Burial will follow at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Wrighstown.

In lieu of traditional remembrances, please consider making a donation in Geraldine’s name to the Colorectrol Cancer Alliance.

William H. Wagner, age 80 of Oceanport, NJ entered eternal peace on March 11, 2023. Bill was born on May 11, 1942, in Teaneck, NJ at Holy Name Hospital. He passed at Riverview Medical Center after a painful battle with lung complications due to cancer, with an attempt at further cancer treatment, which utilizes a chest port.

He was the son of the late Harry D. and Veronica (nee Mullady) Wagner of Nyack NY. Bill resided in Ridgewood, NJ from 1969 to 1980 and again from 1989 to 1999, Stockbridge, MA from 1980 to 1989, Boonton, NJ from 2004 to 2007, Denville, NJ, from 2007 to 2012 and most recently Oceanport, NJ for the last 11 years.

Bill was a graduate of Nyack High School and Saint Francis College in Loretto, PA. He married young and was a devoted father.

Bill started his career in textiles with Louis Hornick & Co in NYC as an order picker but soon advanced and moved into management. Known for his hard work, drive and innovation, he held ever-more senior positions in the home fashion and furnishings industry, reaching the pinnacle of his career at Country Curtains in 1980 where he was General Manager during a period of significant growth and change. Thereafter he held executive roles at recognizable textile brands such Waverly, F. Schumacher, and Arthur Sanderson LLC where he helped decorate several rooms of the White House. His final executive roles included working for La Jobi and Munire’- Echelon, baby furniture companies where he helped to develop and market several notable design lines.

He remarried in 2008, retired in 2014, and loved gardening, boating, the ocean, golf, stock car racing, biking and dining out. Bill was known for his charm, sense of humor and easy way with people.

Bill is predeceased by his brother Fred Wagner, of Vermont, and his sister Judith Boccalini, of Massachusetts.

Bill leaves his loving memories to be cherished by his wife, Lara K. Wagner; his son and daughter-in-law, Sean & Jennifer of Yardley, PA; his daughter and son-in-law, Amy & Michael Reilly of North Hampton, NH; his son and daughter-in-law William Jr & Nicole Wagner of Johns Creek, GA; his son and daughter-in-law Timothy Sr & Michelle Wagner of Hingham, MA; along with the love and fondness towards him by his nine grandchildren, Emma Sawyer and John Wagner; Charlotte, Patrick and Andrew Reilly; and Timothy Jr, Elizabeth, Liam and Caeli Wagner.

In lieu of sending flowers, donations can be made instead to: Anthony Bleyer MD, Inherited Kidney Disease Research Fund, c/o Section on Nephrology, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC, 27157, in the form of a check. Or, alternatively, Cancer Research.

Donations of flowers are lovely, but flowers die. Please consider doing good and helping a cherished living human being instead. Thank you.

Beverley L. Campbell, 81, of Monmouth Beach, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

She was born in East Orange and lived in Monmouth Beach for the past 75 years. She was a registered nurse and worked at The ARC of Monmouth in Long Branch before retiring. She was a member and former captain of the Monmouth Beach First Aid Squad, a member of the NJ State First Aid Council District 16, one of the founding members of the Ladies Auxiliary of Monmouth Beach and a member of the Monmouth Beach Board of Education. She volunteered time with special needs children.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Phyllis Cobleigh; brother, William Cobleigh and sister, Phyllis Burton. Surviving is her husband of 57 years, John R. Campbell; sons, Brian and Mark Campbell; brother-in-law, Paul Campbell; granddaughter, Candice Worthley and her husband Garrett and 3 great-granddaughters, Alexandria, Gabriella and Aryanna and several nieces and nephews.

Services are private by the Fiore Funeral Home, West Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Hiram E. Slocum, 89, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at home with his family in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Hiram was born in Long Branch to Hiram F. and Edna (Kelly) Slocum. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served his country for 9 years. He was employed at the print plant at Fort Monmouth until his retirement.

He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a communicant of St. Dororthea’s Roman Catholic Church in Eatontown.

He was predeceased by his parents, Hiram and Edna and his son, Brian Slocum.

He is survived by his wife, Nicole; son, James and his wife Paulette Slocum and his grandchildren, Heather and Eric Feinstein, Brienne Slocum, Erica Slocum and Jeremy Slocum.

Joseph C. Palumbo, 80, of Ocean Township, passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY and lived in Ocean Township for the past 47 years.

He was a graduate of Fordham University School of Pharmacy and proudly served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He was a pharmacist for 47 years and owner of Farmingdale Pharmacy for 25 years. He had a winning smile, a quick wit and made everyone who came into the pharmacy feel important.

He was predeceased by his parents, Andrew and Teresa Palumbo and his sister-in-law, Patricia Palumbo. Surviving is his wife of 55 years, Linda; sons, Joseph and his wife Jennifer of Ocean Township, Kenneth and his wife Lorraine of Westport, CT and Jeffrey and his wife Christina of Colts Neck; brothers, Carl and his wife Joanna and Andrew; and 6 grandchildren, Chloe, Charlotte, Sofia, Andrew, Christian and Olivia.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 3:30-6:30 pm Wednesday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the 82nd Airborne Division Association Educational Fund (www.82ndairborneassociation.org).