Wouldn’t it be nice if Coca Cola sign could stay

By Patty Booth O’Neill – As the SICA building on Third Avenue was in its last phase of demolition, this advertisement began to be revealed. Earlier in the day Mike Booth had taken a photo where you could only read down to the 5¢. We wondered what would have only been five cents and what year? In the 60’s the Coke machine across from Johnny’s Luncheonette on Atlantic Ave in North Long Branch was a dime. So we both settled on a bottle of Coke and later that day he took another picture revealing the whole sign.

It’s amazing how in spectacular shape the advertisement still is since it’s been covered up and preserved all these years. It is the side of the Nordin Cabinet’s and Antiques shop owned by Jim and Linda Nordin for almost 50 years. It’s now a cafe.

Wouldn’t it be amazing if the sign could be incorporated into the design of the new apartments going up? Maybe part of the lobby or an office?