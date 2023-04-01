2023 Sea Bright Summer Volleyball Leagues

Wouldn’t it be nice if Coca Cola sign could stayApril 1, 2023
Just a reminder that regular registration
open now.
NOTE: This year we had some teams qualify for early registration and so you may notice some time slots (noted below) with very high demand are already filled. Still, most time slots are still available as of this writing.
Here We Go!
- April 1st (Saturday 12:01am) = first day to register
- June 5 = first day of game play
- August 22 = last day of game play (unless playoff game is rescheduled)
- Captains: If you want to pay by any way other than a Credit/Debit Card, contact us ASAP.
Skill Levels
Remember to select the appropriate skill level when registering your team!
- “B” groups: 6v6 – Laughs are the primary focus. A mix of talent with some players very new to the game. Carries are generally not called.
- “A” groups: 6v6 – Here to have fun but players are not new to the game. Good amount of bump, set, spike. Carries are called.
- “BB” groups: 4v4 – A step above recreational level. Players can cover a lot of ground. Half of points end with a hit or block.
- “AA” groups: 4v4 – Pretty elite play. Most points end with a hit or block.
League Options
- Monday 5:30 – 6:30 (Fun 6’s) $400/team
- Monday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) $450/team
- Monday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) $450/team
- Tuesday 5:30 – 6:30 (Fun 6’s) $400/team
- Tuesday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) $450/team
- Tuesday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) $450/team
- Wednesday 6:00 – 7:00 (Fun 6’s) $400/team
- Wednesday 7:00 – 8:30 (Competitive 4’s) $400/team
- Thursday 5:30 – 6:30 (Fun 6’s) $400/team
- Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 (Fun 6’s) SOLD OUT
- Thursday 7:30 – 8:30 (Fun 6’s) SOLD OUT
(All leagues are co-ed, no minimum gender req., unlimited roster size)
League Features
- 11 weeks of games (minus cancellations)
- All equipment provided
- Free T-Shirt for every player
- Free weekly post-game benefits @ Donovan’s Reef (subject to change)
- Prizes for top teams
- $400 to $450 per team (no referee fees)